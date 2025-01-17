‘She Was Flabbergasted’: Serena Williams Left Stunned After Thinking She Had ‘Special Privileges’ While Watching Tiger Woods in Resurfaced Clip

A resurfaced video of tennis icon Serena Williams being stopped for recording Tiger Woods at a 2013 golf tournament has sparked fresh reactions online.

The clip, shared on X, shows a humbler moment for the 23-time Grand Slam champion—who now sits as a team owner alongside Woods in the newly launched TMRW Golf League (TGL).

The footage, taken when Williams was around 32 years old and at the pinnacle of her tennis career, captures her being called out by officials for violating tournament rules on cellphone use.

While Serena Williams is now a big boss in the new TMRW Golf League, but at one time she didn’t know the rules of fan conduct at a PGA Tour event and once got called out. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

Sports broadcaster Jeff Eisenband posted the clip on Sirius XM, captioning it, “Not the first time Serena Williams has shown up to watch Tiger Woods (2013).”

The video begins with commentators praising Williams for attending the event.

“That is Tiger Woods. Even the greats from other sports love to follow Tiger. That is Serena Williams, one of the best ever,” one commentator noted.

However, the tone quickly shifts as the broadcast catches Williams recording Woods on her cell phone.

As Williams recorded, an official puts his hand over her phone and the tennis star slowly lowers her device while looking visibly embarrassed.

Not the first time Serena Williams has shown up to watch Tiger Woods (2013) pic.twitter.com/uEhzi8NBcb — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 15, 2025

“Check this… You may be #1 in the world of tennis, but no special privileges out here,” quipped the commentator.

Another analyst observed Williams’ startled expression, remarking, “She’s absolutely flabbergasted.”

The moment resurfaced in 2020, drawing mixed reactions from fans.

One user clarified the incident, tweeting, “@SerenaWilliams following Tiger at Honda when the old cell phone policy was in effect.”

Another person simply remarked, “Rules are rules no matter who you are.”

The video has reappeared as Williams enjoys a victory over Woods in the TGL — but this time as team owners.

On Jan. 14, Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian’s Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) defeated Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club by a stunning 12-1 margin in the league’s inaugural event. The six-team league’s format features three-man teams of PGA Tour players competing in 15-hole matches across a course that combines both virtual and real-life elements of a golf course.

The first match, held at SoFi Center at Palm Beach State College, also marked a milestone for the Williams family. Co-owners of LAGC include the couple’s daughters, Olympia and Adira Rivers, making them the youngest sports team owners in history, alongside their aunt, Venus Williams.

Though Williams admits she doesn’t play golf, her role as a team owner has given her a fresh perspective on the sport. Speaking to ESPN about her involvement, she said, “It’s so exciting to be here as a team owner and, you know, just getting a different look at things.”

Williams expressed her enthusiasm for the league’s ability to highlight players’ personalities, a rare feat in the traditionally stoic world of golf.

“It’s so wild. You know it’s something that you see a little bit in tennis. We see it all the time in basketball, right? But we don’t really see it so much in golf. Actually, we never see that, right?” she said.

She added, “So it’s so good to kind of get to see their personalities and just see them shine as golfers … because they’re usually so focused and so serious and so ready, but it’s so cool to see a new aspect now.”

The event attracted several high-profile attendees, including DJ Khaled, Shonda Rhimes, and former NFL player Brandon Marshall, who all witnessed the historic debut, according to Palm Beach Post.

Before the match, Woods joked with Ohanian, saying he was “fired up to kick your team’s ass.”

However, the competition ended in a lopsided victory for Williams’ team.

After the win, Ohanian shared his gratitude in an Instagram post, writing, “The Greatest To Ever Do It. Thank you, @TigerWoods, for the call to be an early investor in your ambitious new golf league and for letting me play a very small part in your immense legacy. @tglgolf is well on its way to being something very special — and I’ll always be grateful. Also very kind of you to let us win our inaugural match so handily. @wearelagc.”

For Williams, the moment marks a full-circle journey from being a fan in the crowd to a key player shaping the future of golf. As the old clip of her being “flabbergasted” continues to circulate, it serves as a testament to how far the tennis legend has come — both as an athlete and as a pioneer in sports ownership.