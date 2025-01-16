‘I Hope She Isn’t Sick?’: ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Star Tori Spelling’s Unrecognizable Appearance Leaves Critics Concerned She’s ‘Way Too Thin’

Actress Tori Spelling has her longtime fans concerned following a resurfaced clip from her experience on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The old clip depicts the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star sharing a message of gratitude to her fans of the show alongside her dance partner Pasha Pashkov.

The September 2024 Instagram video of Spelling and Pashkov was reposted on Jan. 3, showing the two side by side as they held paper silver and gold stars, respectively.

Tori Spelling’s unrecognizable look in a resurfaced video has fans concerned. (Photo: @torispelling/Instagram)

As Spelling stood smiling and jittery, Pashkov expressed how grateful they were to have made it through eliminations. However, they were eliminated during the second episode of season 33 that aired in September.

Despite Spelling’s bubbly personality shining through in the video, fans online couldn’t help but zoom in on her appearance, highlighting her small figure.

One person said, “Ok…wth Tori looks extremely malnourished.” A second wrote, “Her body can not support that head. No way.”

A third said, “OMG I GASPED when I saw her!!! I hope she isn’t sick? If not she needs to eat-WAY too thin if intentional.”

Another observer said, “Tory must be using Ozempic. Looks like a skeleton. It’s a dangerous drug for those with eating disorders. Someone should monitor people like her!”

Over the course of her career, Spelling’s thinness often has come under scrutiny. The 51-year-old even had to slam rumors of being anorexic in 2009.

But in April 2024, she admitted to using Mounjaro — a Type 2 diabetes treatment — after Ozempic failed to make her lose weight following the birth of her fifth child.

On her “misSPELLING” podcast, Tori opened up about her weight before and after pregnancy. She said, “At my heaviest, I was 120 pounds my entire life.” After giving birth to her son Beau in 2017, she noted that she weighed “160 pounds.”

The actress added, “I did go off of it because I had hit my ideal weight and I felt like I didn’t want to get any thinner,” and said “I’m happy with my weight.”

As for what she has going on now, Spelling’s stint on “DWTS” was short-lived after she and Pashkov were eliminated after two weeks. Since then she’s been hosting her podcast “misSPELLING,” while also co-hosting another podcast called “90210MG” with fellow “Beverley Hills, 90210” co-star Jennie Garth.

Last November, Deadline revealed that Spelling was also working on a thriller film called “Lost In the Everglades.” There is no word yet on the release date of the movie.