‘She’s Aged Poorly’: ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Star Jennie Garth’s Unrecognizable Appearance Shocks Fans Wondering What Happened to Her Face 

Jennie Garth is safe and sound from the L.A. wildfires, but “90210” fans are more concerned about other things.

The actress gave an emotional update to her fans on Jan. 9, explaining that her ex-husband, Pete Facinelli, allowed her, their three daughters, and her current husband, Dave Abrams, to shelter at his home after they evacuated theirs.

“This is just devastating for everyone. I’m so sad. I just have a deep sadness today,” she said in a video posted to Instagram. Unlike some of her celebrity peers, Garth was fortunate enough to have her house still standing.

Jennie Garth shares heartfelt update about wildfires (Photo: Instagram/ @jenniegarth)

She said, “My family and I are safe our home made it through the night. And we are feeling so blessed, and so fortunate, and so lucky. And just praying for everybody else. We’re all so so lucky that more people weren’t hurt or trapped in the fires. I think we’re going to go back to our house. It’s a mess, but it’s fine. It’s still there.”

“I’m so grateful for Peter for letting us stay at his house me and all the girls and the dogs and Dave,” Garth continued. “We’re so grateful to all the firefighters and the news reporters and all the people who are volunteering and providing things for the people that lost everything. Fires are still burning. It’s just unimaginable.”

Garth praised her husband in the caption, writing, “Our home was spared but so much to clean up and ready to get active to help our neighbors and friends and fellow Angelinos. Dave has been amazing transporting all our bags and boxes, loading and unloading. just keep everyone here who is suffering in your heart and prayers.”

She also encouraged people to volunteer and help others during this difficult time. “This will effect people differently,” she said, “so reach out, and offer to help, it really does mean so much.”

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star was met with a lot of supportive messages from fans on the Daily Mail, while some of the more shallow and inconsiderable people were more concerned about the 52-year-old looks.

One person said, “Wow, she’s aged poorly in the last few years.”

Another wrote, “She sure did get old looking,” and someone else said, “I’m not being rude , but she has age spots on her hands, she has an unusually wrinkly neck for a 52 year old… Are we being lied to by everyone????”

Fans responded to Garth’s haters.

One said, “She looks like herself…she’s beautiful and not a plastic nightmare..she’s always seemed grounded.”

A second person wrote, “She looks normal for a 52 year old without hair and makeup done. She has obviously been crying and lack of sleep. Nice to see she did not run to the plastic surgeon as she aged. We will all get old one day if by grace God allows.”

As for the wildfires, the death toll has climbed from five to 10 people. More than 10,000 homes and structures have burned down since the fires started on Tuesday.

Some celebrities who are included in the thousands of lost homes are Tina Knowles, Paris Hilton, Jhené Aiko, Anthony Hopkins, Jeff Bridges, Milo Ventimiglia, and more.