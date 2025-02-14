‘I Find That Very Disturbing’: Actress Tori Spelling Sparks Outrage After She Strips Down and Makes 7-Year-Old Son Give Her Massages In Exchange for Allowance

When most people think of children doing chores, they think of washing the dishes, taking out the trash, or tidying their bedrooms. But that’s not what Tori Spelling had in mind for her own son, who wanted to do chores to make some extra cash.

The “Beverly Hills 90210” actress’s unconventional method for helping her son raise money unsettled many fans. In a Feb. 12 post to her Instagram Stories, the 51-year-old mother shared a photo of herself, unclothed and laying face down while her 7-year-old son, Beau, gave her a full-body massage.

In the picture, Spelling bared her back and lower half of her legs while a pink blanket lay across her back pelvic area. Towards the bottom of the still image, Spelling wrote, “Beau said he wanted to do chores in exchange for an allowance…solid plan.”

Tori Spelling sparks outrage after sharing photo of young son massaging her.(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)











Some critics were rubbed the wrong way after seeing the photo of Spelling allowing her young son to give her a massage.

One person on Page Six said, “CPS needs to be contacted immediately! Something is grossly unlawful & wrong with what’s reported. TS needs to be evaluated by authorities as an improper unlawful mother & caretaker with custody of minor children.”

Another wrote, “This is so creepy in so many ways. Tori needs parenting classes.”

On People magazine’s post about Spelling on Instagram, one person wrote, “I find that very disturbing.” Someone else on the page said, “This is beyond bizarre Tori.. so desperate for attention and in a super creepy attempt. Do better Tori.”

A fifth wrote, “There are dozens of chores a child can do besides giving their mother massages.”

Tori Spelling strips down for massage from son Beau, 7, ‘in exchange for an allowance’ https://t.co/DJVQu1Obzq pic.twitter.com/zV45JdVGUD — Page Six (@PageSix) February 13, 2025

Spelling is a mother of five children she shares with her ex-husband, Dean McDermott.

This isn’t the first time she’s gotten backlash over her parenting. She’s gotten in trouble before about her youngest child, Beau. Just last November, fans slammed her after she made a shocking confession about how she got him ready for school.

On her podcast “MisSPELLING” she said, “It’s so bad. I’ve gotten so lazy with my youngest one because there’s so many, that at night I put him in his clothes for the next day.”

Not only that, but the “90210” alum explained how she “convinced” him to think dressing the night before is “cool.”

She said, “So, he has dinner, he takes his bath — sometimes— but then I’ll be like, ‘Hey, dude. It will save an extra five minutes if we get dressed now and then you can sleep later’.”

Spelling’s scheme resulted in her being shunned by fans who felt she was ill-preparing her son for school by potentially allowing him to arrive smelly, sweaty, or wrinkly.

Since filing for divorce from McDermott last March, Spelling has also asked for sole custody of their five children. But McDermott pushed back in May, requesting joint physical and legal custody. It doesn’t appear that the arrangements between the two have been settled.