Tori Spelling Has No Idea How She’s ‘Still Living’ After Bombshell Confession About Not Drinking Water Due to Fear of Being Drugged

Actress Tori Spelling has confessed some shocking information when about her water intake.

The “Beverly Hill, 90210” star revealed in the March 11 episode of her “MisSPELLING” podcast that she and water don’t mix because she doesn’t drink it.

“First off all, I don’t drink water,” Spelling admitted. “If you know me, you know that’s just crazy weird. I think the factual numbers – percentage are our body is comprised of 75 percent water. So I’d like to say I’m an anomaly because I don’t drink water.”

She continued, “And when I say I don’t drink water, I don’t drink water. Like how I’m still living, no one knows. I’m like cacti: just water me once in a while, and I somehow survive. But I have an aversion to it.”

Tori Spelling explains the controversial reason she does not drink water. (Photo: @torispelling/Instagram)

The 51-year-old said she has some “issues with liquids … going like a lifetime back.” She used a recent encounter with her husband Dean McDermott — whom she’s legally separated from — to explain her rift with drinks.

The mother of five said McDermott was at her house helping her put the children to bed when she got one of her migraines. Before leaving to go to his own home, the kids’ father made her an ice-cold ginger ale to help ease the pain.

However, as Spelling was waiting for the drink she realized McDermott was taking a long time to bring the drink.

When he finally makes it upstairs and hands it to her, she questions him about the delay to which McDermott says, “Well the ice took a long time to scoop into there. It was a high cup I had to put two ginger ales to fill it up.”

Spelling says her ex then paused and said, “Why? Do you think I poisoned you?”

The “True Tori” star said she replied, “Yeah” before recalling McDermott who responded, “Why?! It’s been 20 years and I have yet to poison you.”

The actress reminded him that for some reason this is the first thought her mind goes to. She even told her audience that this thought process may have to do with having a father — Aaron Spelling — who produced TV shows that included crime-related series.

Confirming that he remembered, McDermott said, “I know. But this is just crazy. You’re the mother of my children. Why would I want to poison you?’ And I was like, ‘Listen. It’s not personal. I think this about everybody.’”

And she wasn’t lying. She shared that she had similar skepticism of her mom, Candy Spelling, whenever she would try to give her medicine as a kid.

“She would have to mash up baby Aspirin because I couldn’t swallow it or chew it yet. And she would always put it in a spoonful of Coca Cola.”

Spelling said her mom would give her juice or water to drink it down with and she would often ask if anything was put in it. Copying her estranged husband, her mom would also ask, “‘What, you think I’m trying to poison you?’”

“So this goes back to childhood,” Spelling confirmed. “This is crazy. This irrational fear of handed-over liquids from other people.”

In regards to water, Spelling doubled down, saying, “It goes into my mouth, you guys, and instantly repulses me.”

The only time she was able to drink it was during her pregnancies. “Because you have to hydrate the baby growing in you,” she said. “But in my mind, I was like, ‘I’m drinking for them not myself.’ So I would always have a glass of water in hand.”

Spelling welcomed three sons and two daughters during her marriage to McDermott: The two married in 2006 and welcomed their first son, Liam, 17, the following year. Their daughter Stella, 16, was born in 2008. After renewing their vows in 2010, Tori gave birth to their daughter, Hattie, 13, followed by son Finn, 12, and baby boy Beau, who just turned 8 earlier this month.

It looks like Spelling might have a water-hating community, based on Facebook comments people left about their troubled relationship to water.

One person wrote, “I highly dislike water. I only drink it when I’m sick or out on a hot day. I’m mainly a milk, a juice drinker. Soda occasionally.”

“I really don’t like water either. I wish I liked it, but ugh,” said another.

On the contrary, most understand the need for drinking water to sustain. One person added, “That’s wild. I drink water all day everyday because it’s essential to the functioning of your body. Even when I’m drinking alcohol, I’ll have a glass of water to drink alongside of it throughout the night. How is she still alive?”