‘I Didn’t Recognize Her’: Kathie Lee Gifford Looks Unrecognizable In Shocking TV Appearance That Has Fans Asking What She’s Done to Her Face

Kathie Lee Gifford’s recent surprise on a “Today with Jenna & Friends” episode was more of a shock to fans.

On Jan. 10, Gifford appeared on the show as a surprise to her former co-host, Hoda Kotb, and to celebrate Kotb’s final day at the “Today” show. However, the heartwarming moment took a back seat when viewers believed something was different about Gifford’s appearance.

Kotb sat next to Jenna Bush Hager when Hager said, “Before we get to the next guest, Hoda, we’ve got a quick message from somebody very near and dear to your heart. Let’s take a look.”

Then, Gifford appears on screen wearing a pale olive green shirt with a gray, white, and red plaid scarf. In the farewell message she says, “I’m here in Tennessee wishing I was there with you in New York. Sharing all the memories we made over the years and just a chance to hug you. I’ve always loved hugging you and just drench in that beautiful sunshine of a smile that you have. You are so beloved. So beloved Hoda, I hope you’re feeling that from everybody.”

Kathie Lee Gifford has fans thinking she went under the knife during her surprise appearance for Hoda Kotb (Photo: Instagram/ @kathieleegifford)

Before signing off, she added, “I’m sorry to miss your big day, but you know, I’m very busy, very important.” She then whispered the word “not” before waving goodbye.

Hager cut right to the chase and said the clip was a “lie,” and Gifford came out of a side door on stage to embrace Kotb. Gifford spent the next five minutes reminiscing with Kotb and Bush about meeting Kotb and working with her on “Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda” from 2008 to 2019 before Gifford left. Hager succeeded Gifford for the four-hour show.

Towards the end of their chat, the ladies were each given a glass of wine for Gifford to share and give a toast. Tearfully, Gifford started with a scripture and then said, “May you walk into the most joyful, prosperous, purposeful time in your life with those previous daughters that I watched come into your life –– what a blessing that was. I’ll never forget it, and once those babies came, I knew it was time, she ain’t gonna be here long! So, bless you, my dear friend, I love you so much!”

On the “Today” show’s Facebook post of the surprise, one observer zoomed in on Kathie Lee’s appearance, stating, “What has she done to her face…I didn’t recognize her.” A second person wrote, “Love Kathie Lee but she’s had some work done.”

“Wow, she needs to lay off the botox. She was attractive before she started using it,” said a third on E! News’ Facebook post.

Other people felt the opposite about Gifford’s appearance and chose to celebrate how good she looked.

On YouTube, one person said, “Kathie still looks good.” And an X user posted, “Like fine wine, Kathie you look the same way as I did the first time I saw you many years ago.”

Kathie Lee is no stranger to going under the knife. In 2017, she allowed “Today” cameras to tag along and document as she underwent a procedure to tighten her neck. Closer Weekly reported last month that the 71-year-old was done with plastic surgery after years of having work done due to the pressure to look younger on camera.

“She was doing it for years when she was on camera and there was pressure to look younger, it went with the territory and the business she was in, but that was then, and this is now,” Closer reported an unidentified source said. “So many people in the Nashville area and in New York are looking plastic-like to her, and it’s not something she wants to do. She doesn’t want to go down that road and look like everyone else, like a doll.”

The purported insider continued, “It’s a turnoff, and she’s more focused on the spiritual side of life and staying young at heart through her writing and music. … At this stage in her life, she sees no reason to conform to other people’s version of herself. She’s proud of the way she’s turned out, wrinkles and all.”

Kotb revealed the world of her plans to leave “Today” last September. She shared that her two adopted daughters, Haley Joy Kotb, 8, and Hope Catherine Kotb, 5.

The 60-year-old said on the “Today” show, “I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new.

She added, “Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time.”