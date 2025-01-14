‘Get Out of the F***ing Car!’: Ohio Woman Learns the Hard Way After Challenging Male Motorist to a Fight, Viral Video Shows

An irate Karen screaming profanities at a motorist encourages him to step outside of his car. The driver remains inside, but the passenger, a dude wearing pajama bottoms, answers her call. After some more expletives, she slaps the passenger, seemingly unprovoked. He responds with a hard punch to the face and a body slam, leaving the woman writhing in pain in the middle of the road.

It’s a scene the Toledo, Ohio Chamber of Commerce would rather you not see. The response on social media was nearly as ugly.

“Totally justified,” wrote one commenter on X.

An Ohio woman is knocked to the ground after confronting another driver. (Photo: X/Unlimited Ls)

“She slapped him as he was walking away,” said another. “Gloves are off.”

“Looks like she got a little dose of equality to me,” gloated a third commenter.

While Americans’ thirst for violence, even against women, remains a disturbing reality, it’s hard to find anyone to root for in this story.

Fortunately for the participants, their identities remain a mystery. There is no paper trail. No police report. It’s just another anonymous surveillance camera video entry in the decline of American civilization.

Cue video:

NEW: Man body-slams woman after she attacks him during a road rage incident on January 4 in Toledo, Ohio



The woman slammed on her brakes and got out of her car shouting



The man tried to walk away, but she punched him from behind



He turned, hit her, and slammed her onto the icy… pic.twitter.com/vn7mUS6YM6 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) January 13, 2025

We first see the woman emerge from a blue car just after it comes to a screeching halt on a slush-covered street. A red sedan stops behind her.

The woman jumps out of her car, walking briskly towards the red vehicle. Pleasantries were ignored.

“Let’s go, get out of the f***ing car,” she yells at the driver. The man in the pajamas emerges from the passenger instead.

She continues screaming at the other driver, who warns her, “Don’t touch my car!”

“I didn’t touch your f***ing car. You were on my ass,’ the irate Karen says. She then turns her attention to the passenger, telling him, “My man’s right f***ing there. Come and put your f***ing hands on me.”

After a brief exchange, she tells him to “Get out of my face.” The man starts to walk away, but not before she slaps him in the face from behind. He turns and punches her in the face, grabs her, and throws her down on the pavement.

“B–ch!” he mumbles as he returns to the red car, which flees the scene.

The woman is left in tears, her head in her hands. “Her man” never appears.

Toledo Police spokesman Price Flores told WTVG-13 that police were not made aware of the confrontation.

The ugly scene was reminiscent of an incident last month at a Colorado grocery store when a woman pointed a gun, with a blue laser sight attached, at a couple who had honked at her in their car.

“I can see the laser on my shirt and I was like, ‘We have to go, we have to go, like I was really scared,’” said the passenger in the honking car.

While she avoided injury, not everyone is so lucky.

Last November, a Las Vegas Uber driver was shot in the neck and killed after a fight with another driver that continued for nearly a quarter mile.

The victim was driving behind the other driver when the two cars came to a sudden halt. The Uber driver got out of his car and started banging on the window of the silver Subaru WRX ahead, police said.

The other driver responded with a shot to the neck. The Uber driver had pulled out his own firearm but collapsed before he could fire a retaliatory shot.

The suspect, a 24-year-old woman, was involved in a similar incident earlier last year, threatening a mother of four with a gun after she was accused of cutting in line at Buffalo Wild Wings. A police report states the 24-year-old followed her out of the restaurant, grabbed her and flashed the gun, telling the woman, “Yeah, try something now!”