‘No Exchanging of Words Before It or Anything’: Unhinged Colorado Woman Points Gun with Red Laser at Young Couple Who Honked Horn at Her In Parking Lot, Video Shows

A Colorado couple was startled when a simple honk of the horn prompted a woman parked in front of them to get out of her car and produce a gun. Accentuating her anger was a blue laser sight attached to the weapon.

The incident occurred a couple of weeks ago in a grocery store parking lot in the Denver suburb of Federal Heights. The couple, who wish to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, said they found themselves stuck behind a stopped SUV. After waiting a minute, they honked to “signal them to keep going.”

Instead, a substantial woman in a red hoodie got out of the SUV, cursing. The couple started recording.

A Denver woman pointed a gun with a laser at motorists. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/FOX 31)

“I looked down on my shirt and I can see the laser on my shirt and I was like, ‘We have to go, we have to go, like I was really scared,'” said the passenger.

“There was no exchanging of words before it or anything,” the driver recounted, adding, “Maybe it makes me feel like I should’ve been more patient and just waited because maybe that wouldn’t have happened.”

A number of witnesses saw the woman flash the gun and then return it to her pocket.

“There was a lot of families walking out of the store behind us,” the passenger told Fox 31 in Denver.

The couple reported the incident to police and said they plan on pressing charges against the unhinged woman.

A spokesperson for the Federal Heights Police Department told Daily Mail the situation is under investigation.

Such road rage incidents sometimes have deadly consequences. Last month, a Las Vegas Uber driver was shot in the neck and killed. He was found dead, lying on the Vegas Strip.

Two passengers who had been inside the car said the Uber worker and the other driver got into a beef that stretched on for around a quarter of a mile. The victim was driving behind the other driver when the two cars came to a sudden halt. The Uber driver got out of his car and started banging on the window of the silver Subaru WRX ahead, police said.

That motorist responded with a shot to the neck. The Uber driver had pulled out his own firearm but collapsed before he could fire a retaliatory shot.

Police tracked the vehicle to a home occupied by a 24-year-old woman. They haven’t identified her because they’re unsure if she shot the Uber driver in self-defense.

The woman was involved in a similar incident earlier this year, threatening a mother of four with a gun after she was accused of cutting in line at Buffalo Wild Wings. A police report states the 24-year-old followed her out of the restaurant, grabbed her and showed her gun, saying, “Yeah, try something now!”