‘Racist as Hell’: Hulk Hogan’s Dark Past Resurfaces as Ice Cube’s Son O’Shea Jackson Jr. Unleashes the Truth About What Happened at WWE Event

“Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” actor O’Shea Jackson Jr., 33, was part of the “Monday Night Raw” live crowd that mercilessly heckled WWE legend Hulk Hogan on the show’s Netflix premiere.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning” radio show, Jackson revealed there were many who booed Hogan out of Inglewood’s Intuit Dome on Jan. 6.

“I was one of them. I’ll show you the video,” Jackson told veteran hip-hop media personality Sway Calloway. The son of rap legend O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson said rapper Wale and comedian Eric André joined in on the jeering too.

When asked why he decided to target Hogan on that night, Jackson responded, “Uh, the n—– hating. The racism, bro. It’s just hard to forget how detailed that rant was.”

“Bringing him out here? What did you think was gonna happen in L.A.?” he continued. “We heard the music and it was like, ‘No, no, no, no! Hold on!’ And they let him have it.”

Hogan, 71, entered the Dome to his classic “Real American” wrestling theme song and his longtime manager, Jimmy Hart, beside him waving an American flag.

Nearly instantaneously, the audience showered the five-time WWF world champion with resounding boos. Social media became ablaze with commentary about Hogan’s past racist remarks in the following days.

Actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. reveals he and rapper Wale were among those booing Hulk Hogan during WWE Raw's debut on Netflix because of Hulk Hogan's past racist rant.



For instance, someone on X replied to the clip of Jackson talking to Sway about Hogan by posting, “The Hulk is going out bad-bad!!!! Happy Wale and O’Shea were booing his a–.”

Another person posted, “Hulk Hogan is a dried-up racist a– b—-!!!” A similar tweet read, “I’m not into wrestling no more like I was growing up, but Hulk Hogan weak-a– deserved to be booed, mane racist as hell.”

A fourth Hogan detractor tweeted, “The irony of WWE’s biggest hero turning out to be WWE’s biggest villain. Took great pleasure in watching the hypocritical, racist Hulk Hogan getting booed out of the arena.”

Hogan, born Terry Bollea, filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit against the Gawker celebrity news website in 2013 for publishing an edited version of his private sex tape.

That case ended up exposing Hogan’s anti-Black views when secretly recorded audio of him using the N-word was released to the public in 2016. On the recording, the “Rocky III” actor admitted, “I’m a racist to a point.”

In the past, Hogan has also complained about his daughter, reality TV star and singer Brooke Hogan, dating a Black man. He also said, “If we’re gonna f— with n—–, let’s get a rich one.”

What some people don't seem to get is that Hogan's words were never misconstrued or anything.



The racism scandal led to the WWE removing Hogan from the promotion’s website and Hall of Fame in 2015 before reinstating the Hulkster three years later.

“This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake,” read a statement from the WWE.

In 2015, Hogan sat down with ABC News correspondent Amy Robach to address the fallout from his bigoted comments and to repair his disgraced legacy.

“My personal life was destroyed. I was very mad at my daughter. I was upset over a situation that happened between her and her boyfriend and I had no idea I was being taped,” Hogan stated.

The “Hogan Knows Best” reality star also said, “Actually, the guy my daughter was dating, I liked him a lot. I’ve known him for quite a while and I was very mad at a personal situation that happened with my daughter.”

Robach directly asked Hogan if he was a racist and he answered, “No, I’m not. I’m not a racist. I never should have said what I said. It was wrong. I’m embarrassed by it. But a lot of people need to realize that you inherit things from your environment.”

The Tampa native went on to claim that he and his childhood friends would “greet” and “tease” each other with the N-word. He added, “You can break the cycle and become a better person.”

WWE superstar Kofi Kingston, 43, shared his thoughts on Hogan being welcomed back to the WWE in 2018. One-third of the famed The New Day stable shared a tweet offering his perspective on the matter.

“When someone makes racist and hateful comments about any race or group of people, especially to the degree that Hogan made about our people, we find it difficult to simply forget — regardless of how long ago it was, or the situation in which those comments were made,” Kingston wrote.

Plus, he noted, “But we also do not respond with more feelings of hate. Instead, we just do not associate with the people who conveyed this negative and hurtful mindset. This instance will be no different.”

The Ghanaian-American wrestler also left the door open to change his opinion about Hogan if the Georgia-born lightning rod made a “genuine effort” to change.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, 53, has been very outspoken about Hogan using racial slurs so freely on tape. The two-time Olympic weightlifter spoke about the situation in 2018.

According to Henry, additional Black wrestlers were still concerned about Hogan’s views and actions in 2018.

“It doesn’t mean that everything he’s done is forgiven, you just gotta pick the good from the bad, see how you can help the situation,” the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion said on SiriusXM’s “Busted Open” pro-wrestling-focused program.

Henry continued, “I sit on the chair of the delegation and they’re not ready. I’ve had many talks, I mean with dozens of guys. The consensus is there’s a lot of work to be done to heal that wound and fix that wall.”

After Hogan got booed on “Monday Night Raw,” TMZ caught up with Henry to get his take on WWE fans in Los Angeles rejecting the Hulkster.

“I never had an issue with him before I heard all of the stuff, and even then, I believe in giving second chances,” Henry stated. “Anybody that knows me knows that I’m a fix-it person.”

He continued, “I’m not gonna dwell on the negative, I’m not gonna talk about the past, we’re going forward and he never wanted to go forward and fix it, so that’s what happens when you think that everything is gonna go away. It’s not gonna go away.”

Henry then revealed he offered to go on a tour of Black colleges and law schools with Hogan to give him a chance to explain the racist audio, but Hogan apparently declined the suggestion.