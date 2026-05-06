‘Don’t Mess with a Parent!’: Texas Father Shoots and Kills Suspected Carjacker Attempting to Steal Vehicle with Family Inside, Video Shows

A Texas father will not face charges in a deadly shooting after police say the man he shot tried to steal his car.

In a dramatic surveillance video obtained by FOX4, you can see a man attacking and trying to carjack a family of eight in Garland on Sunday afternoon.

Texas driver won’t face charges after protecting family (Photo Credit: FOX4)

The video shows most of the family members inside a white car when the man tries to steal it, before the father shoots and kills him.

Garland Police confirmed to NBC5 on Monday that the armed man would not face charges, saying it was a case of self-defense.

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Investigators added that the suspected carjacker had crashed into two vehicles and abandoned a green car at a nearby gas station. From there, police said he began trying to break into other vehicles.

“From there, he actually crossed the street to the parking lot on the other side of the street,” Lt. Pedro Barineau with the Garland Police Department told NBC5.

The video also shows the man trying to get inside the vehicle, but he gets pulled back by the father as a young boy runs for cover.

Investigators told NBC5 the father fired more than 10 rounds, striking the suspected carjacker.

“We are looking at this as a self-defense case,” Barineau told NBC5. “We’re also looking into why this suspect did what he did.”

Tatiana Starks manages Garland Smoke and Vape near the scene of the incident. She told FOX4 she saw the suspected carjacker.

“You could definitely tell that he was not in his right state of mind,” said Starks. “I’m just glad that the man was able to protect himself and his family.”

Police did not find any weapons, but wrote on Facebook that the suspect was using force to try to steal the car.

Many people commented on the department’s page, commending the father for his bravery.

“You don’t mess with a parent who has children under their care,” Ilokugbe Kus Omokhodion wrote.

“I feel so bad for the kids having to witness that. Hoping they all heal from the trauma, the driver too, because while he did the right thing and protected his family, taking the life of another will still weigh heavily,” Amber Newsom added.

“A win for the good guy,” David Adams said.

“That man deserves a medal for saving his family!” Sherroll Lynn Crawford Raborn wrote.

None of the children was hurt in the incident.

The suspect has not been identified.