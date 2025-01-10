‘You Can’t Take Something That Valuable’: Carmelo Anthony Forces Streamer Into a Chaotic Meltdown After Snatching Back Gift from LeBron James

Goodbyes are never easy, and streamer Tylil James is having a hard time parting with the signed LeBron James jersey that was gifted to him by Carmelo Anthony.

One of Tylil’s worst nightmares came true in the first week of the new year after Anthony requested that Tylil return his signed LeBron jersey after Anthony’s son Kiyan gifted it to him in September. In a Jan. 8 livestream reposted by the Shade Room Teens, Tylil explained the jersey’s value and rarity as the reason Anthony wanted it back.

Twitch Streamer Tylil James crashes out over the loss of precious gift from Carmelo Anthony

The video starts mid-explanation as Tylil says he and Anthony crossed paths when Anthony asked about the jersey.

“It’s back at the crib,” he told Anthony. “Me and Kiyan didn’t mean no disrespect when Kiyan gave me the jersey.” And he said Anthony replied, “Nah, you family. I respect it.”

Tylil said Anthony was “implying Kiyan didn’t know how special the jersey was to [him].”

Pointing at the jersey that sat behind him, Tylil continued, “The jersey has another signature, so since the jersey got two signatures, I guess the jersey is really special to him. And he didn’t know. He did not know Kiyan was giving me the jersey. Kiyan really just did it out of love and off impulse. Kiyan ain’t give the jersey with no bad intentions or with no disrespect to LeBron. But however Melo took it, it’s because the jersey really belonged to Melo.”

He later said that Anthony told him that the jersey was really “special” and that he would “need it back.”

“Chat on God when I heard ‘I’mma need it back from Carmelo Anthony itself I didn’t know to feel disrespected or respected,” said Tylil. “I damn near almost fell down to my knees and prayed to God that he was pranking me.”

In a video shared on Tylil’s YouTube page, he and Kiyan sit in front of the jersey as Tylil discusses his heartbreak over losing it. Kiyan details what happened after he told his dad that he gave it to Tylil.

Kiyan recalled his father saying, “Yo, I need that back like ASAP.” The 17-year-old said he tried to explain to the NBA star that it was too late and that Tylil already had it.

“I said, ‘Yo, dad, he got it. It’s in his crib already right there, boom.’ I show him the picture.” But Kiyan said Tylil wouldn’t be left empty-handed for long because Anthony plans to get him his own jersey. Kiyan repeated his father saying, ‘Nah, I’mma get him another one to put right there.’”

At the end, Tylil begins to play “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa, and Kiyan prepares to leave with the jersey. Picking it up, Tylil sat in the chair with his head down, placing his hands on the jersey for the last time. He fell to the floor as Kiyan slowly made his exit with his precious gift.

After Kiyan left, Tylil had a “crash out” moment. Screaming “F-ck,” he stood up, kicked his chair, and threw the empty wine glasses on the floor. He then threw another chair across the room as he screamed the F-word over and over again before the video ended.

Kiyan didn’t give an exact date when Tylil would get his own jersey but swiftly said, “You might be without the jersey for like a week.” But according to Tylil, “that’s too long.”

On X, one person reacted to Tylil’s video, saying, “Melo would’ve had to kill me to get that back.”

Another person on Threads said Kiyan was in the wrong in the situation. They said, “Nah his son was buggin. You can’t take something that valuable from your parents and just expect them to be cool. It’s not like he went out his own way to get Bron to sign it. Lmao he stole is from his pops.”

Someone else predicted that the next gift Tylil will get from Kiyan and Anthony will be even better. They said, “He gone get another one & meet bron.”