‘I Know When You Close Your Eyes’: Carmelo Anthony Believed NBA Was ‘Part of the Feds’ After the Late David Stern Allegedly Claimed He Knew Everything About the Star

Carmelo Anthony has some facts for the NBA. ’Melo says the late great commissioner David Stern “ran the NBA like a Mob boss” and he has first-hand experience with this.

NBA Ran By The Mob?

In 2006 when ’Melo was still early in his career, his Denver Nuggets team got into a wild brawl in Madison Square Garden with the New York Knicks near the end of a blowout Denver win.

Carmelo Anthony says David Stern ran the NBA like a mob boss. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Videos of the ruckus show ’Melo run over to Knicks guard Mardy Collins and knocking him down with a two-piece to the face. Then Melo quickly retreated back to the Denver bench as the incident escalated to an all out brawl. His punishment was a 15-game suspension from Stern. The incident came two years after the Malice at the Palace in Detroit.

During an appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, ’Melo spoke about his suspension and how he felt like Stern was a “part of the feds.” Carmelo even claimed there was a situation where Stern told him that he knew when he went to bed and even when he woke up.

“‘I know who you with. I know where you live at. ‘I know where they live at. I know when you close your eyes. I know when you wake up. And I know what they doin,’ he’s telling me,” Melo explained. “And I’m like damn, how the f—? That’s when I knew NBA was part of the feds. He told me, ‘I gotta make an example out of you.’ That’s a fact. He said, ‘I know everything. I know your whole crew. I know who’s doing what.’

The New Jefe Of LA

When it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is the boss.

Carmelo Anthony calls LeBron the Lakers GM



"LeBron James is the GM of the Lakers, He's also the de facto head coach. I don't believe any move that ever gets made by the Lakers isn't at least run by LeBron. And most of the moves they make, he initiates." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/4sFcJDln31 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 21, 2021

To read full story click here