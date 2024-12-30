‘Looks Like a Scary Wax Figure’: Jessica Simpson Looks Unlike Herself as She Drastically Goes From Extreme Weight Loss to ‘Full’ Face In a Few Weeks

Former teen pop star Jessica Simpson set social media abuzz when she recently stepped out for a movie night with her kids Maxwell, 11, and Ace, 10. The 2006 People’s Choice Award winner, who rose to fame in the late ’90s with her quirky personality and powerful vocals, caught attention not just for her ringless finger but also for what fans are blasting as yet another change in her appearance.

People immediately started dragging the fashion mogul for gaining weight and looking tired.

When Backgrid USA shared the paparazzi shots on Instagram, the account’s 134,000 followers jumped into a heated discourse about the former teen sensation’s looks some 25 years after she was signed to Columbia Records and dropped her first album.

After stepping out with her children, fans have a field day talking about Jessica Simpson’s appearance.(Photo: Instagram/ @jessicasimpson)

Some chimed in on her seemingly fuller face after she had lost a lot of weight years ago.

Just weeks ago, when people mocked her for being so small, she was wearing children’s clothing, which was the shocking and sensationalized headline reported by TV Show Ace.

“Jessica Simpson’s face is becoming full again. Good because Jessica is pretty,” one person commented supportively.

The positive reactions continued with another saying, “She looks really good and healthy here,” and someone else noting, “So refreshing to see her without filters.”

Not all the commentary was kind, with some hinting that she has been getting plastic surgery, an allegation that has been following her for some time.

However, one observer simply stated, “She looks different again.”

“She should ask Lindsay for the number,” one critic suggested, while another kept it brief with “Yikes.”

Jessica Simpson and children caught on camera by photographers at Backgrid USA (Photo: Instagram/ @backgrid_usa )

The criticism extended beyond her appearance, with one person sniping, “Girl, fix that porn hair. Ew.”

Over on Page Six, which ran a story about the outing, the comments got even harsher, with one reader writing, “My God what has JS done & keeps doing to her face? JS looks like a scary wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s. Really unattractive.”

The missing wedding ring has also fueled speculation about her marriage to former San Francisco 49ers tight end Eric Johnson. In addition to the older kids, Maxwell and Ace, the pair share a young 5-year-old daughter named Birdie.

The couple hasn’t addressed the separation rumors circulating in the media ever since outlets like People reported in November that the former NFL player was spotted out and plastered while not wearing a ring.

One sympathetic follower suggested that could be the reason she looks like she does, saying, “Take her on a weekend away to destress from her divorce…, good meals, fine alcohol and a few bedroom nightcaps is what this beautiful lady needs.”

Simpson’s relationship with public scrutiny dates back to her teen star days, with her weight fluctuations often making headlines.

After giving birth to her three children, she openly shared her journey of losing over 100 pounds through disciplined fitness routines and dietary changes, as Today reported.

While social media continues to dissect her appearance, Simpson has been focusing on her thriving business empire.

In a significant move in 2021, People reported she and her mom, Tina, regained complete ownership of the Jessica Simpson Collection following Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The mother-daughter duo had previously held just a 37.5 percent stake when Sequential Brands purchased the majority share from Camuto Group in 2015.

From her debut album “Sweet Kisses” to her current status as a business mogul, Simpson has consistently faced public commentary about her appearance, relationships, and career choices. Despite starting as a teen pop sensation known for her quirky disposition, she’s managed to build a billion-dollar brand while navigating relentless tabloid attention.

As one compassionate commenter put it straight about the former reality star, who has moved out of the bubble of Hollywood as she raises her kids: “Jeez. Leave her alone. If she is going through personal things, it’s no one’s business.”

The person added, “Celebrities are just people, and they deserve their privacy too!”