‘Take Your ‘Honest’ Company and Shove It’: MAGA Supporters Trash Jessica Alba Following Her ‘Super Creepy’ Kamala Harris Interaction

Donald Trump supporters aren’t too thrilled with Jessica Alba‘s latest on-camera appearance alongside presidential hopeful Kamala Harris.

On Monday, Sept. 26, the “Honey” actress posted an Instagram video featuring Vice President Kamala Harris.

The video aimed to highlight the importance of Latina small businesses, the fact that this demographic is the fastest-growing business owner group in the country, and how that number can still grow with the access to funds that Harris will ensure through small-business assistance policies if elected president.

Jessica Alba (left) is facing backlash from right-wing trolls over what they’re calling her “creepy” encounter with Vice President Kamala Harris (right). (Photos: @jessicaalba/Instagram; @kamalaharris/Instagram)

The conversation starts with the camera cutting to Harris telling Alba she believes “small businesses are the backbone of America” and “when we grow and strengthen them, we all benefit.”

“First of all, Latina small businesses are the fastest growing in the country,” Harris stated.

With an awkward finger snap in the air, Alba replies, “Yes, they are. Yes, they are.”

“But included in that is that we don’t lack for people who have ambition and have aspirations and dreams and an idea that is a great idea and work ethic. But not everybody has access to the capital,” said Harris as Alba nodded in agreement.

The 43-year-old has a solid connection to the video’s message. The California native of Mexican heritage founded her baby and beauty brand, The Honest Company, in 2012. According to a 2021 Forbes article, the brand went public on NASDAQ with a $1.3 billion to $1.7 billion valuation.

While Alba may be the shining example of a Latina-owned business, MAGA supporters on social media saw the clip as everything but a positive message.

“Desperate move @jessicaalba,” said one person.

Another chimed in, “Jessica Alba is a lost soul just like all of Hollyweird.”

“I feel so sorry Jessica has lost her mind,” said one follower while another questioned, “Is this a skit?”

Some commenters brought Alba’s company into the conversation. “This is the opposite of @honest … smh she will destroy your company,” said one person.

Another followed a little more directly with, “You can take your ‘Honest’ company and shove it. Nothing “Honest” about you or this joke of a candidate you’re endorsing.”

“Sorry I have to stop following you now,” one person said to the actress and the sentiment was followed with comments such as “My god have you have fallen. This is so cringe.” and “Lmao. So Creepy.”

Alba briefly disabled commenting on the post, but they are still going strong on Harris’ page, with some directly attacking the president-elect.

Of course, there were comments about Harris’ ethnic background. “Indian, black, Latina…what we doin’ next, Kammy? african?” said one follower.

Then, some followers disagreed with Alba being spoken with to represent Latina-owned businesses and those who actually struggled.

“How does a movie star and a millionaire have any clue what its like to struggle….. gross,” said one person.

Then another stated, “These millionaires have no clue what it’s like to be in the middle and lower class and struggle every single damn day. It’s one big joke to them to be playing with our lives like this and endorse people like her.”

However, Harris’ supporters were in the comments to hold her down and celebrate the video’s true intentions.

Alba’s “Fantastic Four” co-star, Kerry Washington, commented, “Love this soooooo much. TRUTH! Not everybody has access to capital. This is great.”

Another supporter ran Harris’ résumé down to all the trolls in the comments.

“‘She hasn’t done anything in 4 years!’ The facts: Inflation down to 2.5%. Unemployment sitting at 4.3%. Wages up. Job creation up. The DoW at record highs. The private sector: Booming. Manufacturing jobs making a comeback. CHIPS act, PACT act, IRA, American Rescue Plan and much more. And all the legislation passed with the slimmest of majorities in Congress. Harris is the real deal.”