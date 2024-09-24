‘Listen… Before I Take Your Hairpiece Out’: ‘: Belligerent White Man Berates Black Woman on Spirit Airlines Flight for Being In His ‘Space,’ Calls Passengers ‘Boatload of Handouts’

A cellphone video shows a male passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight escalate a tense dispute with a female passenger because she was in his “space.”

The video, posted by Dallas Latest on Instagram, shows a white male passenger insulting a Black female passenger standing in front of him in the aisle on the plane. The flight reportedly took off from Houston, Texas, and landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



A man and a woman argue on a Spirit flight. (Instagram video screenshot/Dallas Latest)

“B**** a**, you’re lucky you’re a woman,” the male passenger says.

“That’s what you’re mad about because you’re not one,” the female passenger counters. You want to have a catfight, don’t you?”

“Listen, relax before I take your hairpiece out,” the male passenger states. “Yeah, you and your wig. You want to play that s***. You want to start talking s***, lady?”

Several passengers are heard loudly protesting the male passenger’s behavior and asking him to calm down.



After the female passenger starts insulting his weight, asking if he’d like another beer, and telling him that he smells like the toxins he consumes, he calls her a “mouthy b****” and sharply breathes in her face twice, triggering a loud, disgusted response from the other passengers.

The confrontation takes place as passengers appear to be deboarding the plane. According to Dallas Latest, the woman was standing near the man’s seat, and in the video, he expresses frustration over the woman being in his “space.”

“You the one who jumped up here, got all kinds of attitude,” the man states. He continues to insult her, calling the passengers on the plane a “boatload of handouts,” to which the woman states that she’s “self-employed” and pays taxes.

Commenters criticized the man’s behavior and praised how the woman stood up for herself.

“She handled herself WELL in this situation,” one commenter wrote.

“What is this grade school? The real question is, is he threatening her?? I hope she filed a police report,” someone else wrote.