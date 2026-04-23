‘I Started Sobbing’: Amazon Employee Claims She Was Forced to Continuing Worker After Co-Worker Collapsed, Died While On Duty

Amazon is under fire after an employee at an Oregon fulfillment center died while on duty, with reports suggesting work inside the facility continued even after the individual collapsed.

In a statement to WION, Amazon confirmed the death and said it was in contact with the employee’s family. It happened on April 6 at a facility in Troutdale, Oregon.

An Amazon employee collapsed and died while on the job in an Oregon warehouse. (Photo: the Western Edge)

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of a member of our team, and [our] thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their loved ones during this difficult time,“ Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson told WION.

The worker’s identity has not been released.

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“I didn’t have a direct line of sight of the person’s face, but I saw a body form lying lifeless,” one employee who witnessed the incident told the Western Edge.

Hours earlier, the Western Edge reported that a group of trainees on their second day at Amazon sat in a breakroom, scrolling through Kindles loaded with training materials about what is required of Amazon workers to expeditiously shuttle goods to people’s homes. There were no training videos on what to do when a co-worker dies right in front of you.

Within moments of the man hitting the floor, one employee told the Western Edge that a woman ran over and began performing chest compressions. The woman began to cry and screamed out for someone to help her.

The employee says she asked her supervisor for help. “I started sobbing and said, ‘I want to help, please!’ I know she’s going to get tired and need to be subbed out,” she told the Western Edge.

The supervisor reportedly told the employee: “It has to be management or safety, team. Please get back to work.”

When the employee pushed back, the Western Edge reports the supervisor told her to “just turn around and not look” and to get back to work.

Eventually, paramedics showed up and closed off the section of the warehouse where the man lay.

“I’ve struggled to sleep,” the employee who tried to help told the Western Edge. “I have a lot of anxiety over walking back into that building.”

Another employee described the facility to Western Edge as a dirty building that regularly sees unaddressed roaches, gnats, and moths.

Public records obtained by Western Edge show that OSHA has received at least 2 complaints over the past five years about heat in the Troutdale building. Some employees say the heat became a bigger problem after Amazon installed “sound curtains,” designed to dampen the constant noise from machinery.

“I haven’t noticed a difference in noise level since they started the project,” one employee told the Western Edge. “I think it’s more for the people who work in the offices.”

Amazon said OSHA reviewed the case to see if heat was a factor in the employee’s death. WION reports the death was not related to workplace conditions.