‘Take That Up with Somebody Else’: Black Woman Stands Her Ground Against Male ‘Karen’ Who Demands to Skip Her In Line for Electric Car Charger Station, Viral Video Shows

A viral TikTok video left numerous viewers baffled by one man’s attempt to talk a young woman out of her place in line for an electric car charging station by alleging that he was in line first but then left and came back.

The video, posted by TikTok user Desi Alexandria, shows the minor dispute between her and a young man that happened in a shopping plaza.

TikTok user @desialexandria2 posted about her encounter with a man who tried to talk her out of her place in line for an electric car charger after alleging he was in line first but left and came back. The video drew 8 million views. (Photos: TikTok/@desialexandria2)

The man approaches Alexandria’s vehicle to try to explain that he was waiting in a line for a charging station in the plaza but left his place to check another charger that he discovered didn’t work.

By that time, Alexandria had driven up to wait in line for the first station.

“Hi, I’ve been waiting for this,” the man states once Alexandria rolls down her driver’s side window.

“I was in line. You weren’t in line?” Alexandria asks.

“I was in line, yes. I went to the charging station over there, and it wasn’t working, so I pulled over here, and I was waiting,” the man responds. “I’ve been waiting ahead of you.”

“You moved your feet, and you lost your seat, sir,” Alexandria plainly retorts. “How was I supposed to know you were in line?”

The other driver tells her where he was waiting and Alexandria replies that she was focused on getting in line for the charger and didn’t see him.

The man is heard claiming that Alexandria is lying and “being difficult.”

“You gotta take that up with somebody else, sorry,” Alexandria says, rolling up her window and effectively ending the discussion.

The brief clip captioned “My first Karen!! The entitlement is crazy,” drew nearly 8 million views on TikTok. Many commenters agreed with Alexandria’s position to reject the man’s request to take her place in line due to the fact he got out of line to check a different charging station.

“Did he just say he went to another pump? He thought he could just come back and be in the same spot in line?” one commenter questioned.

“If you went to another charging station, you weren’t in line,” someone else wrote.

“The fact he thought you was being difficult is wild,” another comment said.

Alexandria clarified to commenters that the shopping plaza had six charging stations. She also posted a second video showing another part of the encounter with the man in the parking lot of the plaza and thanked viewers for their support.