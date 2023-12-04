‘We Were Raised That Way’: Atlanta Security Guard Recovering from Burns After Risking Life to Save Israel-Hamas War Protester Who Set Herself on Fire

A security personnel stationed at a facility near the Israeli Consulate building in Atlanta is recuperating from second and third-degree burns incurred while attempting to rescue a protester who intentionally set herself on fire.

Family members assert that Michael Harris, an Army veteran, bravely risked his life to rescue a woman draped in a Palestinian flag. On Friday, Dec. 1, around 12:45 p.m., he was told that she was going to douse herself in gasoline and set herself aflame in protest against the Israel/Hamas/Palestinian war. He attempted to talk her out of it but to no avail. The woman lit herself up and became engulfed in flames.

He was also “fully engulfed in fire and proceeded to roll on the ground to put himself out. EMS had to cut him out of his clothing,” the family wrote in a GoFundMe appeal. Atlanta Fire Chief Rod Smith said the guard sustained burns on his wrist.

Michael Harris (Photo: YouTube screenshot/Fox 5 Atlanta)

According to the family, his military instincts kicked in.

“My brother is an Army Veteran. As far as helping people. We were raised that way to help somebody. So, him doing that is not surprising for people who know him,” Douglas Harris, the guard’s brother, said, according to WSB-TV. He also gave an update on his condition, saying he was “doing well under the circumstances” and recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital.

“I was down there earlier today to see him. He’s in pretty good spirits. He’s just trying to wrap this whole thing around his head on what happened,” said Douglas Harris.

Harris’ wife, Tange Harris, started the GoFundMe to help the family pay for the expenses associated with his medical bills.

Collaborating with Atlanta Fire Rescue, FBI, and ATF agents, the Atlanta Police Department is actively investigating the situation. The woman’s name has not been disclosed to the public at this time.

“This was likely an extreme act of political protest. The individual that was injured was an individual that was carrying out a protest,” Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum said, according to WSB-TV.

Anat Sultan-Dadon, Consul General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, issued a statement Friday night after the incident.

“We are saddened to learn of the self-immolation at the entrance to the office building. It is tragic to see the hate and incitement toward Israel expressed in such a horrific way,” Sultan-Dadon said.

“The sanctity of life is our highest value. Our prayers are with the security officer who was injured while trying to prevent this tragic act,” he continued. “We are grateful to the city of Atlanta’s law enforcement and first responders for all they do to ensure safety.”