‘He Sounds Better Than Al Green’: Morgan Freeman Surprises Fans with Stunning Vocals In a Jaw-Dropping Blues Performance With Al Green  

It turns out Morgan Freeman has more talents than just being an Oscar-winning actor.

For New Year’s, CNN correspondent Oscar Jimenez paid a visit to Freeman’s blues club Ground Zero in Clarksdale, Mississippi, when suddenly the actor was onstage himself.

In the Dec. 31 video that Jimenez posted on Instagram, Freeman was dressed in a blazer as he stood beside R&B singing legend Al Green as they sang one of Green’s popular songs, “Let’s Stay Together,” as a duet.

Morgan Freeman blows fans away with his vocals during duet with Al Green. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images; @OmarJimenez/X)

“Morgan Freeman got on stage to make his ‘dream come true.’ He said it was to sing with Al Green,” Jimenez wrote in the caption.

Singing the lyrics, Freeman sang, “Since we been together. Loving you forever, Is what I need,” as the audience went on cheering him on. Even viewers of the clip gave him his praises online.

One person on X wrote, “This is a duet i didn’t know i needed but it is good.”

One person said, “This man is the original triple threat what can’t he do and be good at.”

A third wrote, “He sound better than AL Green.”

Freeman, who has been a co-owner of Ground Zero since 2001, explained the events that led up to him owning the club.

“I have a partner in business, as it were; he’s in a lot of other businesses, but we were getting ready to open a restaurant just up the street called Madidi. Madidi is a place in the South American forest,” he told Jimenez. “While we’re working on Madidi, we look out the window, and there’s a couple of young people up on the street, and Bill — a person who will jump into anybody’s business — he was the former mayor. He’s a lawyer. And he went across the street and introduced himself.”

The “Glory” star recalled the young people saying, “We’re looking for someplace to hear some blues.” He told Jimenez, “So the decision was made right then. We got to have a blues club here. We got to do something.”

Freeman’s reference was about Mayor Bill Luckett, who — like Freeman said — was an attorney and notably his friend.

Luckett, who died in 2021 at the age of 73 after being diagnosed with cancer, was a co-owner of the club with Freeman. He was known to frequent there, and after his death, instead of having a funeral, his family had a homegoing celebration at Ground Zero.

Other co-owners of the club are Eric Meier and Howard Stovall.