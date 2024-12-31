‘How About I Just Kick Your A**?’: Man Threatens Defiant Boy for Riding Dirt Bike Inside Park In Residential Neighborhood, Resurfaced Video Shows

A viral video showing a man threatening to attack and call the police on a child for riding a dirt bike through a park has drawn thousands of reactions and views online.

The clip shows a man confronting a kid on the street in a residential neighborhood.

“You ride that motorcycle in that park one more time and I’m calling the police on you, do you understand me?” the man tells the kid. “This is where kids play. This is not a track for motorcycles.”

The kid tells the man that children would be at school at this time of day, appearing to indicate that there weren’t any kids at the park during his ride. The man replies that he just picked up his kid from school, then threatens to call the cops again.

Just as the man begins to walk away, the youngster is seen making a talking hand gesture to mock the man’s lecture.

Seeing the gesture motivates the man to follow through on his threat to call 911, and he tells the kid he’s calling the police.

“I’m so scared,” the child says sarcastically.

“How about I just kick your a**?” the man asks.

“Then you’d get charged with assault of a minor,” the kid claps back.

“You ride your motorcycle in this park again and you’re gonna go to jail,” the man states.

“Says who?” the child asks.

“Says me,” the man responds.

“What if they don’t catch me?” the child asks again.

“Get the f*** out of here now,” the man demands. “You come back over here again and I’m calling the cops.”

“I live over here,” the kid tells him.

“I don’t give a f***,” the man states.

The man commands the kid to leave the area again and walks back toward his home as the child performs another talking hand gesture in the man’s direction.

The interaction ends briefly but picks up again as the man stands on his doorstep still watching the child.

“You don’t ride your motorcycle in a park where kids play,” the man chides. “That is not a motorcycle park.”

“I know,” the child states.

“So why are you riding your motorcycle in the grass?” the man asks.

“Because it’s fun,” the boy responds.

At that point, the man threatens to call the cops again to which the boy replies, “I thought you were calling the cops already.”

The man commands the boy to leave again, but the child defiantly replies, “No.”

The video shows the boy riding away but returning a short time later to check on the progress of the 911 call.

“Are you calling the cops yet?” the boy asks.

“Doing it right now,” the man states as he’s standing in an open garage.

“Takes an awful lot of time to dial three numbers,” the boy replies sarcastically.

“It’s not an emergency,” the man states.

“I know. Because it’s just a kid on a (bike),” the boy says. “If you ask nicely to not ride in there, I would’ve just left but you started cussing me out immediately so I didn’t leave.”

“Because this is not the first time you’ve done it,” the man responds.

When the child tells the man he’s never been in the park, the man calls the child a “liar.”

“You’re mental,” the boy tells the man.

“I’m not mental,” the man replies.

The pair argues for a few more moments, and then the video ends after the child dismisses the man and sets off again on his bike.

The video was originally posted in June on TikTok but recently resurfaced on social media. Many viewers who commented on the clip found fault with the man’s behavior.

“So we got him threatening a minor, threatening to call the police, threatening him with jail, then threatening him with violence? And he thinks the kid is the problem?” one Instagram user wrote.

“Being concerned for child safety while threatening one is wild,” another person added.

“Imagine being 50+ and picking on a child that’s just riding his bike in the suburbs,” another comment read.

A similar interaction played out in a Tennessee neighborhood earlier this year when a man confronted and threatened to call the police on two teenagers for fishing in a lake in his subdivision. The man was recorded breaking one of the teen’s fishing rods in anger after they defied his threats and demands.