‘Her Baggage Weighs More Than She Does Now’: Jessica Simpson’s Bikini Photo Takes a Wild Turn as Fans Zoom In After 100-Pound Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson’s Fourth of July bikini photos were meant to celebrate Independence Day, but they’ve ignited a firestorm of concern and controversy among fans who hate how the star looks after her dramatic 100-pound weight loss.

The 44-year-old singer and fashion mogul sent shockwaves through social media when she shared a series of patriotic swimsuit snapshots on Instagram Stories, revealing a drastically transformed physique that has left her 6.2 million followers split between admiration and worry.

Fans are expressing concern that Jessica Simpson has gone too far with her 100-pound weight loss after her recent Fourth of July bikini photos left many saying she looks completely different. (Photo: Instagram/ @jessicasimpson)

The newly single mother of three flaunted her toned figure in a plunging red balconette bikini, accessorized with an olive-green button-up shirt worn open, white oversized sunglasses, and a patriotic headband.

Simpson posed confidently in her bathroom mirror, with a navy “USA” baseball cap visible on the counter, while Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “American Girl” provided the soundtrack to her holiday celebration.

Jessica Simpson’s Fourth of July bikini photos have sparked debate among fans who say she looks unrecognizable after losing 100 pounds, with many expressing concern she’s become too thin. (@jessicasimpson/Instagram

The images marked a stark contrast to photos from just months earlier, highlighting the significant physical transformation that has become a hot topic of discussion across social media platforms.

However, the response from Page Six readers has been decidedly mixed, with many expressing concern over Simpson’s dramatic weight loss.

“She looks much better with a little meat on her bones, now she looks like skin and bones, her husband is not missing anything, literally,” one person commented, referring to her recent divorce from Eric Johnson, retired NFL tight end.

Others have been even more direct in their criticism of Simpson’s fluctuating weight over the years.

“She’s been up and down more times than an elevator!” another commenter observed, while someone else quipped that “Her ‘Baggage’ weighs more than she does now.”

Simpson’s weight loss journey has been well-documented, particularly following the births of her three children with estranged husband, Johnson.

The couple, who married in 2014, share daughters Maxwell, 13, and Birdie, 6, along with son Ace, 12. After struggling with post-pregnancy weight gain, Simpson embarked on a disciplined fitness and dietary regimen that resulted in her losing nearly 100 pounds over several years.

The transformation coincided with significant changes in Simpson’s personal life.

In January, she confirmed her separation from Johnson after 10 years of marriage, stating that they had been “living separately, navigating a painful situation,” according to People.

According to an alleged insider close to the singer, her newfound confidence from the weight loss played a role in her decision to end the marriage, with insiders noting that she “suddenly feels 21 again.”

Yet some fans remain skeptical about the authenticity of Simpson’s recent photos.

“Those new pics are so altered, especially in her waist. It’s ridiculously obvious,” one critic argued, suggesting that digital manipulation might be involved in creating what some seemed to deem her impossibly small waistline. The speculation has only intensified the debate surrounding her appearance.

The controversy has even spilled over to other social media platforms, where the discussion has taken on broader implications about weight loss and beauty standards.

Ozempic versions of humans are gross versions of humans — Baron Von Grimm (@baronvongrimm) July 7, 2025

On the X platform, when users debated whether Simpson looked better before or after her transformation, one person bluntly stated, “Ozempic versions of humans are gross versions of humans.”

Simpson’s relationship with public scrutiny regarding her appearance isn’t new. In her 2020 memoir “Open Book,” she revealed that her body image struggles began at age 17 when music producer Tommy Mottola told her she needed to lose 15 pounds.

At 5-foot-3 and weighing 118 pounds, she turned to diet pills to reach a low 103 pounds, setting off decades of weight fluctuations that have been consistently documented by the media.

Despite the ongoing commentary about her appearance, Simpson has remained focused on her business empire. In 2021, she and her mother, Tina, successfully regained complete ownership of the Jessica Simpson Collection following Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s bankruptcy filing, marking a significant victory for the fashion mogul who has built a billion-dollar brand.

As Simpson continues to navigate her newly single life and ongoing public scrutiny, her recent posts serve as a reminder of the intense pressure celebrities face regarding their appearance, and the complex relationship between personal transformation and public perception in the social media age.