‘Doesn’t Even Look Like Her Anymore’: Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable as Pop Star’s Shocking Transformation Sparks Surgery Speculation

Jessica Simpson’s latest love letter to younger sister Ashlee Simpson Ross has turned into a major public affair with many fans focusing on their looks instead of their bond.

In honor of Ross turning 40 years old, Simpson, 44, celebrated the day with a sisterly selfie that has fans doing a double take.

Jessica Simpson’s unrecognizable appearance in resurfaced photos sparks shock among fans. (Photo: jessicasimpson/Instagram)

“Happy 20+20 Birthday ASHLEE…my forever best friend, life long companion and sister soulmate,” she wrote via Instagram. “You are the very first person that I ever held the capacity of love for and I have loved you more and more with every moonrise. Watching you be honestly YOU has been a remarkable journey for me in sisterhood. You are the very first memory and blessing in my life.”

Simpson continued to praise her younger sister for always being thoughtful, compassionate, beautiful, goofy, hopeful, caring and passionate in radical ways.

“You hold charisma and personal integrity like nobody else,” she wrote. “You do not wait for things to happen because you make them happen!!! I celebrate you for being a lifelong legacy of integrity, faithfulness and ambition.”

Ross was quick to thank her sister for the thoughtful words in the Oct. 3 post by commenting, “Well, this is the sweetest EVER! I am beyond blessed to have you as my sister. … Love you.”

Instead of focusing on the heartfelt words, however, some fans couldn’t help but comment on Simpson’s appearance.

“Doesn’t even look like her anymore,” one user wrote in the comments section. Another follower added, “Who are these women…looks nothing like the simpsons.”

Others chose kindness and highlighted the tight bond both Simpson and Ross shared after finding success in the music industry at a young age.

“This is sister goals. How beautiful and kind you both are!” one fan commented. A separate follower wrote, “You two are so cute. I’ve looked up to both of you for many many years. I’m so happy to see you guys thriving.”

In her February 2020 memoir, “Open Book,” Simpson opened up about her personal struggles with body image. After facing headlines about her weight and appearance, the fashion designer shared how the outside noise affected her.

“I beat myself up about how fat I am before I gave the world a chance to,” she wrote in her memoir after experiencing two tummy tucks in 2015 after the birth of her three children with her husband, Eric Johnson. “I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what’s inside. Really, it’s about how you feel emotionally, and I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out.”

Jessica Simpson in Dukes of Hazzard! pic.twitter.com/OY6KAb7T3k — Legs (@LegsShow) October 24, 2024

In a separate interview with Glamour, the “Irresistible” singer said she received lip fillers that left her dissatisfied.

“I had that Restylane stuff,” she told the publication in 2006. “But it fades — it went away in like four months.”

When she’s not growing her fashion empire or enjoying quality family time, Simpson has managed to find some time to work on new music.

While it’s unclear what the new tunes will be about, the “With You” singer is grateful to have a unique platform to share her story.

“Writing music has become a beautiful therapeutic thing for me that I didn’t know was so natural, but it’s because I haven’t done it in so long,” she told Footwear News in November 2023. “It’s just nice to know that I’m meeting myself back in this place, as a woman, and after going through everything that I’ve been through in my life.”

Also in her memoir, Simpson opened up about “killing” herself with the amounts of “drinking and pills” she was taking. She explained that she self-medicated to cope with the pain of being sexually-abused at a young age.

She has celebrated seven years of sobriety from alcohol earlier this week.