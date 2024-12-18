‘You are a Mother of 3 Children!’: Fans Enraged Over Jessica Simpson’s Unrecognizable Look as Extreme Weight Loss and Sexy Outfit Spark Concern

Jessica Simpson has an announcement to make!

The 44-year-old songstress is preparing to release new music 16 years after her last album release. Simpson kept the news simple by posting a single photo of her looking glammed up in a studio, but the announcement wasn’t well received by everyone online.

In the photo, she was seen wearing her signature, golden blond hair. To kick off her musical return, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer wore a two-piece white satin skirt set, paired with a fishnet bodysuit underneath. And to polish off the outfit, she sported a thick heel black boot that came up to her calves as she sat and glared at the camera.

Jessica Simpson reveals new music is on the way but fans can’t get over her unrecognizable appearance (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Footwear News via Getty Images)

She wrote a message to her followers in the caption. “I can’t wait for y’all to hear the soundtrack of my soul.”

While many fans seemed excited for Simpson to make new music, others were too jarred by her slim and doll-like appearance.

One person on Page Six’s website wrote, “This is so sad! Know matter how rich you are, you can not recapture your youth. She looks desperate! I’m not sure how good her new music will be but her past audience has grown up and moved on. The youth of today is not trying to hear a 40 something woman’s new music. Just ask Katy Perry.”

“I feel so sad when I see this picture, and it does the exact opposite of making me interested in her new music,” wrote another.

A second person was upset over how inappropriate Simpson looked she commented, “You are a mother to 3 children. Why do you choose to dress so provocative. So sad.”

A few suggested Simpson was going through a “Midlife crisis,” including one who added, “It’s not just for men anymore.”

A fourth individual came to her defense. “What Jessica isn’t doing is the ‘look at me’ syndrome. Not like a Taylor or a Lopez. She dropped 100 pounds. Good for her. She’s been sober seven years. Superb! And now shes doing some new music. She not attention grabbing. If you think she is, at least its for all the right things. Dropping the weight and being sober.”

Under her IG post, someone said, “Doesn’t even look like the same person anymore, nowhere close to,” and a fourth person said, “I’m sorry. Who are you?”

Simpson has been looking unrecognizable for quite some time to her fans and her body has been through some changes other than the natural course of getting older.

She explained in her memoir “Open Book” that she endured two tummy tucks. The first one – which was a partial tummy tuck – was not to lose weight because she was already at 107. The procedure was to get rid of stretch marks and loose skin that resulted from her having her first two children Maxwell and Ace 14 months apart.

When she wasn’t satisfied with the first outcome, she went and got another tummy tuck. But both were against doctor’s orders. Because of her pill and alcohol addiction, her doctor had concerns about her liver levels.

She told “Entertainment Tonight” in 2020, “The surgery took two hours longer than planned… It did not go well.”

“I got an infection — colitis — and was vomiting so much I thought I was going to bust my sutures. My mom and Eric were so worried. They had to rush me to Cedars [Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles], and I secretly stayed there for nine days. Doctors talked seriously about me needing a blood transfusion.”

On Nov. 1, Simpson celebrated seven years of sobriety from alcohol.