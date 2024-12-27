‘Usually a Sign of Parkinson’s’: Tom Hanks Trembling and ‘Shaking Unnaturaully’ Sparks Health Concerns Amongst Worried Fans

Tom Hanks has fans concerned about his well-being following his Dec. 22 cameo on “Saturday Night Live.”

The “Forrest Gump” star popped up during the episode which was hosted by Martin Short. In it, Hanks “inducted” Short into the “SNL” Five-Timer’s Club. The term was coined by Hanks in 1990 to describe stars who have hosted the show five times or more. Other celebrities who joined Hanks for Short’s “induction” were Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, and John Mulaney, who are all also a part of the Five-Timers Club.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Tom Hanks attends the 2024 AFI Fest – World Premiere Screening of “Here” at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 25, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

While there was much to be excited about, other fans were closely eyeing Hanks and noticed something seemed off about “The Da Vinci Code” actor. During his intro, he sat in a chair with his hands laced together and thumbs touching. During some parts of his monologue, his thumbs can be seen twitching. Then, later in the sketch, when he hands Short a drink, his hand shakes slightly for a few seconds.

One person on X who saw the show asked, “Did anyone notice Tom Hanks’s hands shaking unnaturally in this sketch?”

“Trembling like that is usually a sign of Parkinson’s. Sometimes it doesn’t get worse than that,” one X user wrote. This was followed by another who shared a similar sentiment, stating, “Looks like Parkinson’s disease is beginning.”

Someone on Threads responding to a different post also caught the tremble of Hanks’ hands. She wrote, “I was telling my mom about how Tom Hanks was on SNL and his hands were shaking. Made me sad.”

Other fans reacted to the news, saying, “It’s called getting old. Leave him alone.”

Another wrote, “He is aging lol there’s a lot of things that cause shaky hands, nerves, Parkinson’s, nerve damage, low blood sugar, perhaps it was for the role…. I’m sure if he has something wrong with him, he’s still living his damn life.”

Why is Tom Hanks’s hand shaking ?



pic.twitter.com/XeIpJFWalF — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) December 23, 2024

This is not the first time Hanks has had fans concerned over his shaking hands. Back in 2022, the then-65-year-old was in Australia for the premiere of the movie “Elvis.” A clip shows Hanks on a stage talking to a crowd of people and while holding a mic his hand appears to quiver a few times.

Hanks has yet to respond to concerns about his hands to ease the minds of fans.

Back in 2013, however, he shared that he was dealing with a serious health concern on the “Late Show with David Letterman.”

“I went to the doctor and he said, ‘You know those high blood sugar numbers you’ve been dealing with since you were 36,” he said. “’Well, you graduated! You’ve got Type 2 diabetes, young man.’”

He added, “My doctor said, ‘If you can weigh as much as you weighed in high school, you will essentially be completely healthy, you will not have Type 2 diabetes.’ And then I said to her, ‘Well, I’m going have Type 2 diabetes. Because there is no way I can weigh as much as I did in high school.’”