‘We Have Been Saying This For Years’: Idris Elba Fans Weigh In After Tom Hanks Calls for the Actor to Play the Next James Bond

Actor Tom Hanks has joined the legions of fans who think Idris Elba should play MI6 agent 007, otherwise known as James Bond.

Hanks made the public declaration while discussing his new novel, “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,” with BBC News.

“Understand this,” said Hanks. “James Bond has a license to kill. I would issue that license to Idris Elba just based on the work that I’ve seen him do.”

Idris Elba and Tom Hanks. (Photo: @idriselba/Twitter, @tomhanks/Instagram)

Many believe the British star would be an excellent choice to play Agent 007, the character created by novelist Ian Fleming and portrayed in multiple films beginning with actor Sean Connery in 1962 in the film “Dr. No.”

Actor Daniel Craig is the last actor to play James Bond, and he departed from the popular franchise with the 2021 film “No Time to Die.”

One fan replied to Hank’s statement that Elba should be the next James Bond on Twitter. “We have been saying this for years.”

“@idriselba is always the best option. The only one,” added another.

“I pick Idris Elba too,” noted another user.

However, the “Luther” actor doesn’t seem interested in the role and has dismissed many conversations about doing so. During an episode of “The Shop” on HBO last year, Elba said that playing James Bond wasn’t one of his personal goals.

“It is not a goal for my career,” said Elba. “I don’t think that playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals. It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation, I’m not going to lie. Every corner of the world I go .. .they always go, ‘Bond.’ And I feel it is beyond me at this juncture.”

The 50-year-old would have to commit to playing Bond for several years, according to one of the film’s producers, Barbara Broccoli.

“We love Idris,” said Broccoli. “The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-, 12-year commitment. So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing?’ Not everybody wants to do that.”

She added that it was “hard enough” to get Craig to do the film, even though he was in his 30s at the time.

All of the previous actors who have portrayed the 007 agent have been white. Therefore, fellow British actor John Boyega doesn’t believe there will ever be a Black James Bond but he’s certainly not opposed to the idea. during an appearance on the “Happy, Sad, Confused” podcast with Josh Horowitz.

“Look, man, you as a white man who grew up in a society with Bond as a white man, that’s normal to you,” he said. “Even the mention of a Black Bond to me is like, ‘Oh, OK.’ I’m just here like, ‘OK, I don’t necessarily believe that, but if that’s what they’re doing, then OK.’”

Despite Elba not wanting to take on the popular role, his fans are still hopeful that he will play Agent 007 one day soon.