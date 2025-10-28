‘Are Those Implants?’: Tom Hanks Shocks Fans by Posting a Sultry Photo of His Wife Before Silencing the Comment Section

Acting veteran Tom Hanks turned off the comments on his Instagram after sharing a birthday message to his wife, actress Rita Wilson, for her 69th birthday.

Acting veteran Tom Hanks isn’t usually the one making headlines for racy posts — but his latest upload has fans zooming in on what he probably didn’t expect. The “Forest Gump” actor shared a rare, provocative photo of his wife, Rita Wilson.

Tom Hanks shares a busty photo of his wife, Rita Wilson, online to celebrate her ageless beauty on her birthday. (Photo by Justin Palmer/Getty Images)

Hanks’ Oct. 26th post shows Wilson wearing a swimsuit that graciously shows off her cleavage. Wilson is a breast cancer survivor, and several readers made note of it on social media after seeing the post.

In the picture shared by her husband, the “It’s Complicated” actress was seen standing in a body of water with a cliff in the background. Her hair is wet and pulled back and she’s wearing a black low-cut swimsuit. Hanks’ caption read, “This beautiful woman celebrates her birthday TODAY. She is beloved by her husband. Happy Birthday, @ritawilson!”

Wilson was diagnosed back in 2015, according to People, which fans took note of in the Daily Mail’s comment section. Most readers left flattering comments, such as one fan who wrote, “She is aging well and gracefully. Nice to see.”

Another directly complimented her husband as they wrote, “Did alright for yourself, eh! Tom? Classy looking missus, just a few tell-tales, but overall, bloody magic for her age – in fact there aren’t many 50-60 year olds who look as good.”

A few inquisitive readers zoomed in on Wilson’s chest, asking, “Are those implants? Because she looks flat in the pics from the 80s?”

Another was convinced, “They’re just showing off her new plastic surgery.”

Yet more sympathetic people wrote, “She had breast cancer and probably had reconstruction. Be kind.”

Wilson talked about her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram back in 2019. The post included a picture of Hanks and herself smiling at each other at an event, along with a revelation of what she told the “Forest Gump” star after her diagnosis.

“Four years ago when I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I had so many different thoughts,” she wrote. “You’re scared, anxious, you think about your own mortality. So I had a serious discussion with my husband that if anything happens, I wanted him to be super sad for a very long time and I’d also like a party, a celebration.”

She also confirmed to People that she’d had a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction following the diagnosis.

“Last week, with my husband by my side, and with the love and support of family and friends, I underwent a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction for breast cancer after a diagnosis of invasive lobular carcinoma,” said Wilson. “I am recovering and most importantly, expected to make a full recovery. Why? Because I caught this early, have excellent doctors and because I got a second opinion.”

She added that “early diagnosis is key” and advised women to also get a second opinion.

“I share this to educate others that a second opinion is critical to your health,” she added.

Hanks and Wilson got married in 1998. They share two children, son Chester “Chet” Marlon Hanks, 35, and Truman Theodore Hanks, 29. The “Road to Perdition” star has two more kids: son, Colin Hanks, 47, and daughter Elizabeth Hanks, 43, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Samantha Lewes.