‘Hope Their Germs Aren’t Contagious’: Gayle King Hits Back Over Disgusting Decision to Devour a Half-Eaten Pie She Received from a Restaurant

Gayle King is once again admitting to her sins of eating a half-eaten pie.

The broadcast journalist co-host was brought to court on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show and tried in front of the studio audience jury for her crimes.

Back in September, King revealed that after ordering her usual slice of pie and noticing that most of it was mysteriously missing, she still ate it. The confession stirred up quite the reaction from her “CBS Mornings” co-host and fans, leading King to reflect on the incident once more on the “Sherri” show.

Gayle King defends why she ate a half-eaten pie she ordered from a restaurant. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Massachusetts Conference for Women)

On the Dec. 16 episode during a court room segment, Shepherd said, “Today’s defendant is Gayle King. Gayle is a beloved Emmy-winning journalist but her recent pie purchase became an international scandal. Will our jury convict her of nibbling negligence or can she win them over with an appetizing appeal?”

“I’m going to give you a chance to defend your craziest food opinion, and then we’re going to see if my jury, the studio audience, agrees or disagrees with your taste,” Shepherd continued. “So first on the docket, pie-gate. Gayle King, what is your defense?”

King responded, “I thought, your honor, that the pie had been jostled in transport.”

Shepherd interjected, to get a better explanation of the word. She asked, “What the hell is jostled Gayle King?”

“You know that it had been shaken up in the thing and then maybe it had been flipped over on it’s side because to me it didn’t look like there were fork marks,” responded King. “Everybody said you didn’t eat it, did you? I go, ‘Yes I did.’”

King went on noting that she called the restaurant about the half-eaten pie.

“I’m not going to name them because I still order from there, and I just think somebody screwed up,” she explained. “Now, I believe Sherri that it was eaten, but at the time, when I called Oprah [Winfrey] and sent her the picture she said, ‘Oh, it’s jostled alright. In somebody’s stomach.’”

“The restaurant tried to tell me maybe one of your doormen ate it, which I was very offended by because my doormen would never do anything like that,” she continued. “So I think somebody screwed up is what I think. But yes I did eat it. Yes.”

Shepherd wasted no time giving the 70-year-old her verdict. She said, “99.9 percent said that they wouldn’t even eat that slice as their last meal on death row.”

Laughing it off, King revealed that her adult children, daughter, Kirby and son, William Bumpus Jr., were also disappointed about the incident. She said, “Even my own children said, ‘D-mn mom you couldn’t tell that someone had eaten that.’ Maybe I had been thinking about the pie and was very excited for the coconut custard pie.”

While King never got to the bottom of who ate her pie, she was able to confirm through security footage that it was not her doormen. She showed the clips after confessing that she had eaten the pie on the show and the pie was handled with perfect care.

So the mystery still remains on what happened to the dessert.

Fans responded to King originally recalling the moment on “CBS Mornings.”

One person said, “You ate it??? Gayle you clearly could tell that pie had been eaten. Hope their germs aren’t contagious.”

Another wrote, “The plot thickens! Whoever did it needs fess up before they’re ‘ratted’ out.”

Someone else suspected, “The delivery guy probably ate or dropped while in the car.”