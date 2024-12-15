‘Gayle Almost Saw the Pearly Gates’: Oprah Nearly Kills Gayle King with a Heart-Stopping Stunt That Leaves Her Bestie Stunned 

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey left her best friend, Gayle King, completely stunned ahead of her 70th birthday by orchestrating a surprise party. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared on Instagram, revealing King’s genuine shock at the celebration.

Winfrey, also 70, carefully planned the secret gathering, inviting King’s closest friends and family to the star-studded event at Ci Siamo restaurant in New York. She told the CBS News journalist that the Dec. 13 dinner was for the Oprah Daily team, which was a perfect distraction since she serves as the editor-at-large.

Oprah Winfrey through her best friend Gayle King a surprise birthday party, telling her that she was going to an Oprah Daily holiday party.(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The video captures the unforgettable moment King enters the room with Winfrey, completely unaware of what was in store. As the surprise unfolds, King drops her purse on the bar counter, looks as though she might stumble, and appears visibly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love.

On Instagram, Winfrey detailed the lengths she went to in order to keep the celebration a secret.

“My bestie of 50 years is turning 70 so we gathered everyone that loved her to celebrate,” she wrote on Instagram. “Hard thing to surprise her, O the stories we have made up, the lies we have told to keep this a secret.” She humorously added, “Happy birthday @gayleking, sorry we almost gave you a heart attack.”

Gayle posted another clip, writing, “Talk about a surprise !!! I thought I was going to @oprah’s holiday dinner for the @oprahdaily team at her favorite restaurant @cisiamonyc and then THIS happened.”

When The Shade Room reposted the clip, fans couldn’t help but laugh at King’s hilarious reaction.

“She almost sent Gayle to the upper room,” one person joked. Another quipped, “Gayle almost saw the Pearly Gates then came back.”

Other fans joined in on the humor: “She almost booked Gayle a one way ticket upstairs,” wrote one.

Another joked, “She’s at an age where a surprise of this magnitude may have taken her to glory. Next birthday, let’s lay low with it.”

One commenter hilariously noted, “She looked like she was ready to squabble up!”

Others focused on King’s discarded purse, with one writing, “Somebody get the purse,” and adding, “Happy Birthday Gayle.”

Another said, “You know Oprah your friend when you throwing your purse around like that! Happy Birthday Gayle!”

Fans also marveled at King’s timeless beauty. “70! She looks amazing,” one wrote, while another exclaimed, “Gayle looks TF good!”

Some fans noted how startled King appeared as she entered the party.

One joked, “If I seen a bunch of whyte ppl scream at me, I too would be scared af.”

Beyond the laughs, many celebrated the remarkable friendship between Winfrey and King, which has spanned over five decades. The two met in 1976 while working at a Baltimore television station, forming an unbreakable bond that has withstood the test of time, personal challenges, and professional triumphs.

Their friendship is often hailed as the epitome of loyalty, mutual support, and sisterhood. Despite pursuing different career paths — Winfrey as a global media mogul and King as a celebrated broadcast journalist — they remain incredibly close, even as they seem to be complete opposites. The pair frequently express their admiration for each other.

Fans praised their connection, with one commenting, “REAL Friendship + SISTERHOOD + Love … that’s all I see!”

Although King’s actual birthday is on Dec. 28, this early celebration was a testament to their enduring bond. The surprise party wasn’t just a celebration of King’s milestone — it was also a heartfelt reminder of the love and sisterhood that has defined their friendship for nearly 50 years.