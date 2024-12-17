‘Jaden Cheat on You?’: Jaden Smith Ex Says She’s ‘Tired of the Games’ and Betrayal Weeks After His Entanglement with Another Woman Led to Her Attack

Fans believe Jaden Smith “really fumbled a good heart” after he was caught packing on the PDA with a model miles away from his then-girlfriend Sab Zada this summer.

At least that’s what some social media users think months after the scandal that has some comparing him to his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and others declaring Jaden’s “biggest fumble in 2024.”

The entertainer and Zada dated for about four years before their young love blew up for all to see. Jaden’s entanglement with influencer Kleopatre was broadcast to the masses when photos of them canoodling onboard a yacht in Ibiza, as well as hugged up and kissing in the ocean, surfaced online in August.

Jaden Smith’s ex-girlfriend Sab Zada says she’s tired of the games and betrayal weeks after reuniting with rapper-actor following his summer cheating scandal. (Photos: C.syresmith/Instagram; Pasabist/Instagram.)

A week before the Aug. 13 captures, Jaden was spotted in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, leaving many to conclude that he had been caught cheating in an exotic location just days later.

Zada, who is also a social media influencer signed to Select Model Management, appeared to confirm the transgression when she tweeted, “This is a horrible and disappointing situation but if everyone can try to be a little kinder, these are all real people with real feelings.”

Jaden and his old boo reunited briefly in October — the same month that Zada claimed she was attacked by Kleopatre and her friends — for Parisian outings during Fashion Week. She never confirmed a reconciliation, though people warned her, “He is no catch, run girl run” as their reunion was plastered on the Daily Mail.

so this the girl jaden smith cheated with… pic.twitter.com/gRmT3pAx39 — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) August 14, 2024

Now it seems as though the “Stable” singer has opened up about the status of her love life. On Dec. 16, Zada tweeted, “so tired of the games this generation plays hahahaha just wanna be love like how the song Luther feels.”

The “Luther” reference may have been pointing to the lyrics of Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s latest collaboration, which samples the later singer Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn’s “If This World Were Mine.”

An immediate reaction to the post read, “Jaden cheated on you?” but Zada did not dignify it with a response.

A day earlier she re-tweeted a meme which states: “TRAUMA SAYS” ‘HOW COULD THEY BETRAY ME LIKE THAT? WHAT DID I DO TO DESERVE THIS?!’ HEALING SAYS: ‘THEIR ACTIONS REFLECT THEIR CHARACTER AND NOT AT ALL MY WORTH. I CAN AND WILL CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON MYSELF AND NO LONGER ENTERTAIN WHAT I DON’T DESERVE.”

Though no one responded with remarks about Jaden, the message seemed to resonate with several of her followers.

However, the musician is not the only person in the love triangle grappling with heartache. Jaden rolled out his latest body of work, “2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love,” two months ago.

Jaden cheat on you? — Darwin (@TheLachizzle) December 17, 2024

The album’s tracks are a clear indication that the nepo baby of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has been wallowing in the depths of grief and love loss.

When the “Pursuit of Happyness” actor spoke to Complex about the project, he shared, “I just wanted to make it because I’m sad, and it’s my sadness that connects me with my community and my fans.”

Moreover, “The Karate Kid” has made few moody admissions about his life since his long-term relationship imploded. One that sparked a flood of eye rolls and criticism was that his “weird” antics were a mix of him trying to fit in with society but “it’s not exactly going to plan.”

Needless to say, his pursuit of a paparazzi-free relationship is likely not going according to plan either.