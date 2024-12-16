‘That’s The Last Thing I Remember’: “Mike Tyson Confesses He ‘Blacked Out’ Before Bombshell Admission to His Wife About Jake Paul Fight

Two legendary retired athletes have joined in on the public outrage weeks after Jake “El Gallo” Paul versus “Iron” Mike Tyson boxing match.

Twenty-seven-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul defeated 58-year-old former undisputed heavyweight world champion Tyson by a unanimous decision on Nov. 15, 2024.

Many Netflix viewers claimed that the fight was “rigged” after Paul was declared the winner.

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson admits he “blacked out” during fight against Jake Paul amid speculation he was “holding back.” (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Shaquille O’Neal and Evander Holyfield discussed the controversial matchup on a recent episode of Shaq’s “The Big Podcast.”

“It looked suspicious because he didn’t look stable,” said Tyson’s longtime rival about his performance in the eight-round bout against Paul. Shaq responded, “He didn’t look stable at all.”

The five-time NBA champion added, “I felt like I got robbed.” Additionally, he said, “If Jake Paul really beats a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, is that something to be happy about?”

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and boxing icon Evander Holyfield discuss the controversial and financially successful Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson fight. (Photo: The Big Podcast with Shaq/YouTube)

Amid the criticism of his performance, Tyson addressed critics who felt he was “holding back” during the match-up against Paul.

“I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blacked out,” he said in a recent interview with Fox Sports Radio. “I haven’t watched the fight back.”

Tyson said the last thing he recalls from the fight is “coming back from the first round and Jake was doing some sort of bow… that’s the last thing I remember.’

He said he “wasn’t tired” or “sweaty” when he went back to his house with his wife of 15 years, Lakiha “Kiki” Spicer, and their kids. “We were staying in, I left the house with my wife and kids, went to the after-party then we came back.”

The next day, “I told my wife why did I do that?” said Tyson and her response as well as his family’s was more than supportive.

O’Neal also criticized Holyfield’s exhibition match with former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, 47, in 2021. Belfort won by TKO.

Paul vs. Tyson continues to be a hot-button topic on social media. The Art of Dialogue Instagram account shared a clip of O’Neal and Holyfield’s conversation about the Most Valuable Promotions-presented event.

“Stop capping, [Tyson’s] age had nothing to do with losing the fight. Rigged that’s the problem,” one person in the Instagram comment section claimed.

Another commenter wrote, “Y’all really believed a 58-year-old had a chance of beating a 27-year-old.” A third comment read, “Anyone who thought that was going to be a real fight clearly doesn’t understand entertainment and business.”

The financial success of Paul vs. Tyson came up several times. Additionally, a fan posted, “Jake Paul made a commercial miracle and helped legend Iron Mike get paid good. Most streamed thing in [the] history of Netflix!”

According to Bleacher Report, the Paul vs. Tyson headlining fight pulled in a $17.8 million gate which set a new record for combat sports in Texas.

Around 70,000 people were in attendance inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions also announced the Netflix audience peaked at 65 million concurrent streams.

CBS Sports reported that Tyson had been slated to earn an estimated $20 million for the bout, a figure that has not been confirmed. His younger opponent — who is the co-owner of the Most Valuable Promotions — boasted during the buildup to the event that he was going to take home double that amount.

“I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend. I don’t give a f— about anything else,” Paul declared during a prefight press conference that streamed live on Aug. 18.

The press conference featured Paul and Tyson facing off in front of a crowd at FanaticsFest in New York City. Tyson added fuel to the fight’s build by slapping the social media influencer in the face at the ceremonial weigh-in on Nov. 14.

Paul was originally set to step in the ring with Tyson on July 20, 2024, but the matchup was postponed due to Tyson suffering an ulcer flare-up while traveling on a plane from Miami to Los Angeles in May.

Despite both fighters promising the match would end in a knockout, Paul scored a victory over Tyson by judges’ decision (80–72, 79–73, 79–73). Veteran athletes and sports fans slammed the outcome.

This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.



I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.



“I love Mike Tyson, but they giving him too much credit. He looked like trash, to train that long and only throw 97 punches the whole fight is crazy. I’m just glad he didn’t get hurt out there,” professional boxer Terence Crawford tweeted.

I love Mike Tyson, but they giving him too much credit. He looked like trash, to train that long and only throw 97 punches the whole fight is crazy. I’m just glad he didn’t get hurt out there. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) November 16, 2024

Five-time NBA champion Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. tweeted, “Just sad smh. I cut it off because I couldn’t watch anymore. It’s sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight.”

“This sh-t better not be scripted yoo! Lol,” hip-hop star Meek Mill posted. In response to Tyson’s panned performance on the night, the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper later added, “They set Unc up.”

Tyson’s return to professional boxing for the first time in 19 years left a sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths. Paul admitted he did not want to hurt the fighter once known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet” during a postfight interview.

“I tried to give the best fight I possibly could but when someone’s just surviving in the ring basically, it’s hard to make it exciting. I couldn’t really get him to engage me or slip shots and do something super cool or whatever,” Paul stated, per NBC News.

On Nov. 16, Tyson tweeted, “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”