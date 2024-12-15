‘She Already Looked Drugged’: Strange Video of Sanaa Lathan Out of It, Partying with Diddy While on French Montana’s Lap Resurfaces Amid ‘Freak Off’ Scandal

Resurfaced footage of Sanaa Lathan seemingly having a wild night with Sean “Diddy” Combs now has her name mixed up in the midst of his current scandal.

The video shared on Instagram showed the “Brown Sugar” actress looking somewhat inebriated during her outing with Combs and rapper French Montana. The video was originally shared in July 2015 and has since been reposted by multiple outlets over the years. The night seemed like a long one as it showed the trio in at least two different locations.

Sanaa Lathan at the Second Annual World Mental Health Day Gala Hosted by Project Healthy Minds held at Spring Studios on October 10, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

The clip begins with Combs, Lathan, and Montana partying at what some reported to be Los Angeles nightclub Playhouse. Combs, who is the one recording, yells, “Sanaa” in order to get the actress to come into the camera’s view before saying, “Frenchie” to signal Montana.

Lathan comes in first to the left side of the video to pose next to Diddy, saying, “OK, I look crazy, though.” The actress opted to wear what is presumably her natural hair, which looked puffy, more than likely due to the heat in the room. Lathan also seemingly appears inebriated, her eyes low and her making kiss faces into the camera while Diddy records.

After being summoned by Diddy, French Montana enters into the right side, showing all three of them in the frame.

The video then cuts to show Diddy sitting in the back seat of a vehicle. The rapper laughs and says “Yo” as he pans the phone over to show Lathan lying on Montana’s lap. As she is on top of Montana, Lathan can be seen hunched over, caressing Montana’s chin. Though it’s hard to make out, you can faintly hear the actress saying, “What are you doing? Are you going to post that?”

It’s not clear where the trio were headed, but to fans, it looks like their night wasn’t quite over.

One fan wrote on TeeDaGoddess’s Sept. 27 repost of the video saying, “I’m sure we all know how that night ended now smh.” Someone else showed concern for the “Love and Basketball” star, commenting, “She already looked drugged.”

A third person wrote, “She was gone off that baby oil,” referencing when Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided in March, and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil were found . It was later revealed that baby oil may have been used for the mogul’s kinky sex parties, and recent lawsuits alleged that date rape drugs may have been mixed into the oil.

A fourth person disagreed with some of the other opinions in the comment. They said, “Uh she’s having fun….ya’ll acting like you wouldn’t be partying back then is crazy lol.”

2024 has been a rough year for Combs as the “Bad Boy” is currently in jail fighting charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

He’s been denied bail three times, and the pile of sexual misconduct lawsuits continues to pile up.

As for Lathan and Montana, neither party has confirmed if they were ever in a relationship, but in 2017, Lathan told Andy Cohen on his show “Watch What Happens Live” that they “hung out for a minute.”

Montana was asked if they dated during his 2016 appearance on “The Real” talk show, and he responded, “We are good people. We are great friends. She’s a great person.”

Outside of being friends, Montana and Diddy had a working relationship. Montana signed to Bad Boy Records in 2012, releasing his first album, “Excuse My French” in 2013. By 2016, he signed on to a new partnership with Epic Records, which included Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment. In April 2024, Montana told DJ Vlad that he became a free agent once again after he “fulfilled everything.” But even though he was no longer linked to Diddy in the music contract, they were still on “great terms.”