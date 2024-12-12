‘My Queen Are You Ok?’: Serena Williams Looking Disheveled In Photos While Alone on a Private Jet Sparks Outrage and Speculation

Serena Williams, 43, has left some of her fans concerned and others mesmerized after posting a new carousel on her Instagram page.

On Dec. 11, the retired professional tennis player uploaded two photos of herself on a private jet while sitting in front of a laptop, wearing a wig that didn’t look too appealing on her head. The second picture featured a blanket-covered Williams eating bread.

She captioned the pics, “Instagram Vs Reality.” Other Instagram users reacted differently to the 23-time Grand Slam women’s singles champion’s latest photographs.

Serena Williams's disheveled wig look has fans in shock.

Many of the commenters focused on Serena’s hair and physique. “I’m still trying to figure out what was wrong with the original natural you?” read a comment. A fan responded, “You need to figure out what is wrong with you first, don’t you think so?”

Additionally, several remarks claimed Williams resembled late music legends Whitney Houston and Tina Turner in the pair of pics. Houston died in 2012. Turner passed away in 2023.

Focusing on her slimmer figure, one person asked, “My Queen are you ok? You look very skinny.” Another said, “Looks like she lost some weight!”

Many wondered if the WYN makeup founder had been using a weight loss drug like, Ozempic anyone.

But one of her devoted supporters told her to block the noise writing, “Keep doing you, and may your haters choke on their hater-aide!”

Williams has continued to maintain a regular fitness routine after walking away from the Women’s Tennis Association in 2022. In April 2024, she told the “Today” show, “As a mom, I’m actually way more active than what I was during tennis.”

Yet, instead of her skills, her looks have become a regular topic on social media, in particular, she’s been accused of changing her skin tone to appear lighter. She recently denied the widespread speculation that she bleached her skin.

“No, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin,” the mother of two declared during an Instagram Live on Dec. 2.

After citing sunlight for the change in her complexion, the Compton native said, “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, she bleached her skin.’ I’m a dark, Black woman, and I love who I am, and I love how I look.”

While denying having manufactured paleness, Williams went on to stress that she does not judge anyone who chooses to use skin-lightening techniques. “That’s just not my thing, and if people do it, that’s their thing,” she stated.

Williams has also made headlines in recent months with wide-spread attention being placed on her private life. Her seven-year marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has been under a public microscope.

Ohanian, 41, proposed to his future wife in Dec. 2016, and they officially tied the knot in Nov. 2017 in New Orleans. The guest list for the star-studded ceremony included the likes of Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Ciara.

Williams gave birth to their first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, on Sept. 1, 2017. Their second child, Adira River Ohanian, was born on Aug. 15, 2023.

To announce Adira’s arrival, Ohanian tweeted, “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful.”

Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.



I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical… pic.twitter.com/AUwvt8JprI — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) August 22, 2023

In October, Williams offered a cryptic message on the X social media platform which led to questions about her relationship status with Ohanian.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this (maybe no one) but if someone, even someone close to you is robbing you of your joy it’s ok to walk away,” the Olympic gold medalist tweeted.

However, Serena and Alexis looked rather cozy together in recent photos taken during their trip to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Other family members joined the couple at the theme park. Serena’s sister, Venus Williams, and her mother, Oracene Price, posed for pictures with the superstar athlete and 7-year-old Olympia in front of the Cinderella Castle.

Despite the online chatter, it seems that Williams isn’t letting the gossip tear down her spirit or her family.