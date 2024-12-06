‘Why Do You Need Two Cars?’: Crazed White Woman Goes Off In Racist Rant Over Neighbor’s Vehicles In His Driveway While She and Her Ride the Bus, Viral Video Shows

A bundle of envy, racism and impertinence, a British woman who has gone viral on TikTok proves Karens are not just an American thing.

More than 1.7 million users have viewed the video, posted by TikTok account Halalham, which opens with the woman surveying her neighbor’s two cars.

“You’re just one person. Why do you need two cars?” said the woman, who alleges her communal space has been violated.

A screenshot of a video of a woman confronting a man over cars in his driveway. (Photo: TikTok/thehalalham)

From there, she shifts resentments and becomes the victim, complaining she doesn’t have a vehicle and has to take the bus.

Then, it’s onto the xenophobia.

“You people come from other countries, you laze around England, while the English people have to take the bike or the bus, you have two cars,” she said, in full Karen caricature mode.

Polls show a growing resentment towards immigrants in Great Britain. Concern about immigration among UK voters is back to levels last seen in 2016, according to The Financial Times, when the Brexit referendum and the 2015 European migration boom, triggered by the Syrian civil war, were front and center.

She goes on to ridicule the electric charging station he had installed for one of his vehicles.

“You’re so conscious of the environment, but don’t you go back to your own country and be conscious over there,” she rants.

Determined to figure out how he makes his money, she asks if he runs a brothel.

“Have you got a little escort service there?” she asks. “I know what’s going on in there. Drugs and women. That’s how you can afford two cars.”

Finally, when asked what she wants from him, the woman responds: “I want you to get out of my country and get the cars out of my communal area.”

“You cannot tell me what to do,” the videographer retorts. “If I want two cars, I will have two cars. If you want to get the bus, you can get the bus.”

Viewers were unsurprisingly sympathetic to the man in the video.

“What in the holy hello Karen??!! 😂😂😂 Karen’s are everywhere!!!!” commented one. “And that’s how envy looks like,” chimed in another.

But the best response will surely irritate the woman even more.

‘”Mam, he earned another car by filming you,” wrote the commenter.