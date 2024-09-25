Three ‘Karens’ Expect White Man to Take Their Side In Burger King Confrontation with Black Worker That Quickly Derails: ‘Why Would I Defend Somebody I Don’t Know?’

A viral video showing three women accusing a fast-food worker of fat-shaming has prompted some customers who know the employee to make a stand and defend his character.

The TikToker, who goes by TheVolunteerTexan, posted a video he recorded at his local Burger King in Chappell Hill, Texas, showing part of the women’s confrontation with an employee named Quincy.

A viral TikTok video shows three women accuse an employee at a Burger King in Chappell Hill, Texas of fat-shaming, prompting several loyal customers to come to the worker’s defense and talk about his excellent customer service skills. (Photo: TikTok/TheVolunteerTexan)

Before showing the clip, TheVolunteerTexan explains that he often returns to that specific Burger King restaurant because of Quincy’s exceptional customer service skills.

TheVolunteerTexan went inside the restaurant to pick up a mobile order and started recording when he saw “a pack of wild Karens” gang up on Quincy and accuse him of telling one of the women that she needed to go on a diet.

In the video, viewers can see three women confronting Quincy. One of them also recorded the interaction.

“As soon as I was walking out, you told me that I need to go on a diet,” one woman states. “Do you know how that made me feel?”

Quincy firmly denies making the insult, but the women won’t let up on the accusation.

The woman recording the confrontation fiercely asks Quincy why her friend would make up the allegation.

“Why would you insult her? Why would you tell her she needs to go on a diet?” the woman asks.

“I did not tell the young lady that. What are you speaking about?” Quincy responds.

As Quincy continues to protest their accusations, TheVolunteerTexan intervenes and says he’s recording for Quincy’s protection.

“I’m recording for you. I come in here all the time. I know you’re good,” he says to Quincy.

“So you’re not gonna defend this young lady right here?” one of the women asks.

“Why would I defend somebody I don’t know over someone I come in every day, almost, and have a nice camaraderie with? He has excellent customer service every time I’ve ever been in here,” TheVolunteerTexan responds.

The video ends after showing the three women leaving the restaurant and continuing to shout accusations in Quincy’s direction.

The video garnered more than three million views on TikTok and numerous comments praising Quincy for his conduct in a stressful situation.

“Quincy needs a raise for being so professional under so much stress,” one commenter wrote.

“Protect Quincy at all costs!” another comment reads.

After the video went viral, one of the women who confronted Quincy penned a lengthy post on her Facebook page explaining what led up to the dispute and challenging any accusations that she harassed the employee.

“An employee of mine entered the Burger King in Chappell Hill, Texas to order breakfast,” Xanthea Melton wrote on Facebook. “The employee of the Burger King she dealt with, named Quincy, was very rude in his dealings with her. As she left with her food, Quincy told her she needed to go on a diet. This devastated her.”

Melton said she learned about the incident after she called the office while driving into town, and her employee told her what had happened. So, Melton drove to the restaurant to report the incident to a manager. At the same time, her employee and boss left their workplace to return to the restaurant and also make a report.

While Melton’s intent might have been to shed light on the situation, some people were skeptical of her portrayal of Quincy, including a few who regularly visit the restaurant and interact with him.

“I know Quincy, and this doesn’t sound like him,” one person said.

“I saw the video & have dealt with Quincy before…he has always been very kind & respectful,” another person wrote. “This appears to be a misunderstanding on your employee’s part as well as yours. Quincy clearly has no idea what y’all are even talking about, but continued to handle himself with grace & class while you were filming & berating him.”

TheVolunteerTexan has vowed to split any money he made off the viral video with Quincy.