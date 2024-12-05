‘Her Neck?!?’: Vanessa Williams’ New Look Gets People Talking as Fans Question What’s Going on with Her ‘Weird’ Neck

Vanessa Williams wowed the crowd while appearing at the premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.”

Williams is playing Miranda Priestly in the play and truly captured the essence of her cut-throat but fashionable character on the red carpet. She wore her hair up in an elegant bun with two hair strands – one coming down each side of the forehead. The gown she sported was a one shoulder black dress with a mesh cut in her abdomen area. The bottom half was lengthy with a thigh high slit.

Fans concerned over Vanessa Williams appearance on the red carpet (Photo: Instagram/ @vanessawilliamsofficial)

As stunning as many felt that she looked at the event, there were some fans that were concerned about her physical appearance.

Fashion Bomb Daily shared photos from the red carpet of Williams and one person said, “She looks different. Pretty as always but different.”

Someone else wrote, “Man has she aged! She looks so old.”

On Just Jared’s post of the event, one person commented, “Her neck??? Wat is going on.”

The “Desperate Housewives” star was not the only one who graced the red carpet. Anna Wintour, who, at 75, is still the editor-in-chief at Vogue, also made an appearance. Lily Collins, Luke Evans, and Dylan Mulvaney were also at the event, according to photos posted by Just Jared.

Another person commented on all of the celebrities added to the photo, saying, “Why do all of their necks look weird? That’s not just naturally aged necks.”

At age 61 and being in the business that she is in, it would be pretty normal for someone like Williams to be getting plastic surgery. But, surprisingly, she has decided against it.

Earlier this year, in July, she told People magazine, “We were literally just talking about fillers, Botox, who’s had work, who hasn’t done work. I have not gotten any… I don’t do fillers, I don’t do Botox anymore. I haven’t had a facelift, I do micro-current and nano-current technology, which is amazing.”

According to the Black Skin Directory, “Microcurrent and Nanocurrent are complimentary electrical technologies that can be used together to strengthen facial muscles and tighten the appearance of skin.”

Williams says she chooses those technologies for her face rather than cosmetic plastic surgery because “I want to look like myself. I want people to know this face has lived. That’s kind of where I am at at this point, at 61.”

She added, “Yeah, there’s some wrinkles,” she continues, “but that’s because I have sat out in the sun for too long. But I love the sun, dammit! If the sun is out, I will sit out in the sun and do my crossword and have a nice glass of wine. If that shows on my décolleté, too bad. I’m embracing my age.”