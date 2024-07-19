‘Luther Looking Like He Just Passed Gas’: Vanessa Williams’ Celebrity Photo Album Has Fans Zooming In on Luther Vandross

Vanessa Williams didn’t mean to put her late friend on blast, but fans can’t get past a funny pic she posted, and many are joking about Luther Vandross’ hilarious face.

Williams, the first Black woman to ever hold the title of Miss America, posted a collage of pictures and videos spanning the five decades of her illustrious career.

The very first flick features a shot of the singer on performing on Broadway.

Vanessa Williams fans zoom in on Luther Vandross’ face in old photo collage. (Photos: @vanessawilliams/Instram; Michael Uhll/Redferns)

The second image was a screenshot from Williams’ ABC 1996 special “Vanessa Williams & Friends: Christmas in New York.” The photo featured the actress standing between Shania Twain and Vandross during their performance of “Do You Hear What I Hear?” for a sold-out Shubert Theatre audience.

While the “Soul Food” star looked spectacular in the picture she posted on Instagram, Twain is seen awkwardly smiling and Vandross looks uncomfortable. A couple of fans in her comment section zoomed on his face and dragged the late singer’s expression.

One commented, “Why is Luther looking like he just passed gas,” while another remarked, “You are truly blessed. Thank you for sharing your gifts with the world. P.S. the look on Luther’s face [laughing emoji].”

One fan looked past the “So Amazing” singer’s face and remembered fondly the special, “Shania, Vanessa and Luther!!! Greatest performances on that night!!!”

Another joked, “Hollywood should make a movie about Luther vandross faking his own death and becoming ruben studdard that would be a sci-fi classic with a touch of r&b.”

The full video found on YouTube shows Williams being escorted out by Savion Glover and then being joined by Twain. Next Vandross entered the stage with his soulful tenor singing the holiday classic. After his verse, the Boys Choir of Harlem flooded the stage and rounded out the chorus.

The camera then panned to the balcony to capture Rosie O’Donell and Elmo singing another verse. By the end of the 6:17-minute performance, the crowd clapped with thunderous applause.

Williams and Vandross shared many stages and performances together as entertainers. They sang at joint concerts, and Williams performed as the opening act on Vandross’ tours.

It’s been nearly 20 years since the “A House Is Not a Home” artist passed. In 2005, the Grammy award winning singer died at 54, two years after having a stroke, Billboard reports.

Other posts allowed Williams’ supporting casts to be shown in a more flattering light, allowing people to get the true gist of the post’s purpose, conveyed by her caption, “Making a living doing what I love. Life on stage!”

Many of her 742,000 fans dropped into her comment section and joined in the celebration. Some recounted seeing her on Broadway in “Kiss of the Spider Woman” in 1993, “Into the Woods” in 2002, “The Trip to Bountiful” in 2013, and were anticipating her debut in a “The Devil Wears Prada” musical production later this year.

Others just gushed over how fabulous they have always believed her to be, even when some tried to tear her down.

One post read, “Please would you continue to do so Vanessa. You make many of us out there happy,” as yet another reminded her of her journey, “This is why you’re one of the GOATs!”

At 61, the “Save the Best for Last” singer has had her share of ups and downs. Known for her striking blue eyes, fair skin, brown hair, and radiant smile, at one time Williams was hailed as one of the most beautiful women in the world.

But her looks, and some unfortunate choices as a young woman, made her path to success challenging with people discounting her talent. Some 40 years later, her looks are appropriately maturing, but fans are starting take note of her age.

Williams consistently posts selfies and pictures of herself with and without makeup, embracing her natural aging process.

Even as speculation about her using weight loss drugs and plastic surgery has emerged, she has swatted it off with grace.

On her most recent birthday, the “Soul Food” actress posted an extensive “I am Vanessa Williams”-style workout video on Instagram. The clip shows her doing lunges, lifting weights, pushups, rocker situps, and using a medicine ball.

She even dropped a music video for her new single, the first in 15 years, titled “Legs (Keep Dancing).”

While the post celebrates her past, the grandmother to Sunny Rose, 2, is gearing up for the next leg of her career. And from the looks of things, it feels like Williams is nowhere close to retiring, and her fans can’t wait for the next phase.