‘Thought I Read They Divorced?’: Serena Williams and Husband Alexis Ohanian Reunites In New Video After Months of Rumors About a Divorce

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian are still going strong despite months of unconfirmed rumors about a divorce.

On Nov. 17, Williams and the Reddit co-founder took a walk down memory lane and tested each other with questions about each other and their family in a new promo ad. The couple ate some of their favorite meals and checked their glucose numbers in between using Hello Lingo, a glucose monitoring tracker.

Nearly five minutes into the clip, Williams tested her husband’s memory by asking, “Who said I love you first?”

Ohanian, who shares two daughters, Olympia and Adira, with the tennis legend, quickly reacts by saying, “Mmm,” before writing his answer on the whiteboard.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian recall who said “I love you” first amid rumors of a divorce. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

“This feels like The Newlywed show,” said Williams while writing down her answer, referring to “The Newlywed Game” show in the mid 1960s, which tested couples who had been married for less than two years to see how much they knew about their partners.

Williams and Ohanian both turn their whiteboard around to reveal their answers and shockingly enough, they had two different responses. Ohanian wrote that Williams had said it first, but Williams claims it was Ohanian.

“Come on now. You going to lie on this?” he stated to Williams, who responded with a laugh, “I said I would be honest.”

“That’s not the honest answer,” Ohanian continued. “I still remember that phone call. Oh you know I felt the same way but you definitely said it first.”

Williams joked, “My glucose was high. I had some gelato, my glucose was too high. Next thing you know, I’m telling this guy and I’m like saying things that I wouldn’t normally say.” The moment ended with Williams re-enacting how she told Ohanian those three special words.

Of course there were many reactions of fans showing their love for the couple and how well they interact in their normal element.

One YouTube commentator wrote, “This is so great to see Serena and Alexis in this normal environment, they are so adorable and great charisma. Love them even more now and can feel the love between them great chemistry..”

Someone else said, “I enjoyed this segment.. They do seem to like each other.”

But because there have been rumors circulating about there being trouble in their marriage, one fan was confused by the video after it was shared on Instagram.

“Thought I read they divorced??” wrote one person in Williams’ comment section.

Someone else also referenced the rumors writing, “And where are those haters who said divorce is imminent? People can be cray cray at times. Like seriously how do you even begin to assume such about people you’ve never met?”

7 years ago today, we got married here. Now we get to bring these two for beignets. Happy Anniversary 🎉 Thanks for giving me the two greatest humans we've ever met. You're an amazing mama. I'm very lucky to have met you @serenawilliams @olympiaohanian @adiraohanian pic.twitter.com/5ntPujrYDh — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) November 17, 2024

This summer, fans started speculating that Williams and her seven-year marriage to Ohanian was in some trouble after noticing that she had not posted him on her social media pages in a while.

Not only that, but Ohanian was noticeably missing from the premiere of the “In the Arena: Serena Williams” docuseries in June, and he was also missing from her side for the Met Gala in May.

However, the two were back by each other’s side this summer when they attended the Paris Olympics with their daughter Olympia in July.

Among the many viral moments while there with the family, Ohanian holds an umbrella for his wife and a European commentator — who didn’t realize he was her husband — and referred to Ohanian as Serena’s “umbrella holder.”

The tech guru hilariously reacted to the moment with a photo of himself holding the umbrella over himself and his daughter.

Ohanian joked, “I’m also Olympia’s personal umbrella holder. Sidebar: Y’all set the bar too low for me celeb dads get flowers just for *acknowledging* they have kids.”

The proud dad is likely Adira’s personal umbrella holder, too.