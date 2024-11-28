‘Y’all Can’t Even Pop Up to Help Me Help Other People’: 2 Chainz Calls Out Loved Ones Who Failed to Show Up at His Turkey Giveaway But ‘Have Their Hands Out’ Asking Him for Money and ‘Favors’

2 Chainz is handing out turkeys and scoldings this holiday season.

Reflecting on his turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving, the rapper calmly reprimanded some loved ones after they failed to show up and volunteer at the event. Chainz spoke into the camera and made the point that certain ones that were absent were also ones that ask him for handouts.

In the clip reposted by 9MagTV on Nov. 26, he started by saying, “Alright I’m sitting here. I’m pondering. I’m just thinking on how I stayed up all night, did my regular routine, went to The Hawks game, regular routine. I still got up and I went to give back to people in the community.”

“People ask me for favors all the time, ask me for money all the time,” he said before addressing the unnamed people directly in the video. He continued, “and y’all can’t even pop up to help me help other people. So now I’m working for you. I’m out here grinding, giving my money to help you ’cause you can’t get your hustle together. Or I’m helping the unfortunate and you one of the unfortunate, but you ain’t even come by. I’m just sitting here thinking, ‘Man, y’all got to leave me the f-ck alone for a minute for real.’ It’s really n-ggas that just need to just think about that man. What else was you doing?”

The giveaway took place at Chainz’s Esco restaurant and tapas bar in Atlanta on the morning of Nov. 26. The rapper and his wife, Nakesha Ward-Epps, held the event through their nonprofit organization Tru Foundation, which they founded in 2011.

His wife posted a flyer for the event the day before and said, “It’s my favorite time of year. Time to give back to our community and spread the love. Meet us tomorrow morning @escobaratlanta from 9am-11am, as we host our annual Turkey Giveaway. See you there. Truuuuuuu @thetrufoundation.”

Fans reacted to the video in the comment section.

One person said, “THEY NEVER WAS YOU’RE PARTNA’S . WHEN PEOPLE SHOW YOU WHO THEY ARE, BELIEVE THEM. THE END.”

Someone else wrote, “Stop fn with whoever didn’t show up and stand on that…”

“I always tell my kids you don’t have friends. You have associates,” said a third person.

“Damn that’s cold my brother 2chains,” said a fourth individual, “Giving back and his bros never pulled up but as soon they need something they have their hands out s–t Krazy why me as black man I stopped helping certain people.”



With the proceeds from his "Dabbing Santa" sweaters, @2chainz donates a minivan to a family who lost home in a fire. pic.twitter.com/r2XMv0hCa7 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) December 17, 2015

2 Chainz is no stranger to giving back to those in need. He collaborated with his 8-year-old son Halo to do a backpack giveaway for children going to school. His efforts to help his community go back even further.

In 2015, he donated a minivan to a family that lost its possessions in a fire, and he has paid a year’s rent for single mothers, and disabled veterans. He once surprised a family of 11 with a five-bedroom house to live in rent-free for a year in 2016.