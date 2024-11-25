‘Slavemaster Speak?’: Donald Trump Asks Small Black Girl If He ‘Could Buy Her Hair’ As Man Coaxes Her to Tell President-Elect That She Voted for Him, In Viral Video Sparking Debate

Let’s establish that President-elect Donald Trump will say more offensive things than the offhand comment made to a young Black girl over the weekend at his golf club.

The short clip shows Trump cruising around in his golf cart when he sees the girl with a head full of bouncy curls and a sun visor perched on top.

“Oh, I love that girl,” the once and future president tells her. “I love that hair. I want her hair. Can I buy your hair? I’ll pay you millions for that.”

Considering some of his past interactions with underage girls, this friendly back-and-forth seems pretty innocuous.

There was the 1992 encounter with a 10-year-old girl inside Trump Tower. After some chit-chat about her intention to board an escalator, the real estate mogul, then 46, turned to a camera and said, “I am going to be dating her in 10 years. Can you believe it?”

Clearly, the golf course conversation isn’t in the same ballpark of creepiness. On social media, some viewers believed the story had undertones of microaggression. While many felt the criticism was unwarranted.

“Slavemaster speak. Trump is despicable,” wrote one commenter. “An old white man saying that to a black female CHILD is absolutely insensitive (or willful ignorance) re the legacy of slavery,” agreed another reader.

Exoticizing or objectifying Black hair can be a microaggression because it treats a fundamental aspect of a person’s identity as an unusual or fascinating novelty, rather than recognizing it as a natural and integral part of who they are. It reduces the individual to an object of curiosity or entertainment.

This behavior, even if not intended to harm, reinforces the idea that Black hair is abnormal or different in a way that warrants special attention, which can be alienating and disrespectful. It overlooks the cultural significance and personal identity tied to Black hair, contributing to a sense of otherness and perpetuating subtle forms of racial bias.

“A compliment, how awful,” noted one Trump supporter on X. “Come on! People say that to kids to be nice!” said another. “People overreacting! If it was someone else you would say that is cute and the girl has nice hair.”

The girl seemed excited to meet the president-elect. Upon prompting from a man standing next to her, she tells Trump, “I voted for you.”

