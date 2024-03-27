‘Desperate for Cash’: Trump Ruthlessly Mocked for Hawking Self-Endorsed Bibles Amid Mounting Legal Debt

Donald Trump, the former president and the Republican Party’s presumptive nominee, has announced that he is selling Bibles and urged his supporters to purchase one to “make America pray again.”

The “God Bless the USA Bible,” inspired by Lee Greenwood’s well-known song with the same title, is listed for $59.99 online. It also includes a copy of the Pledge of Allegiance, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, and Constitution.

According to the book’s website, the Bible on sale is the only one “officially endorsed by Trump.”

“You have to have it for your heart, for your soul. Many of you have never read them and don’t know the liberties and rights you have as Americans and how you are being threatened to lose those rights,” Trump said in a video post on Truth Social Tuesday morning. “It’s happening all the time. It’s a very sad thing that’s going on in our country, but we’re going to get it turned around.”

“Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country, and I truly believe that we need to bring them back, and we have to bring them back fast. I think it’s one of the biggest problems we have. That’s why our country is going haywire,” he continued. “All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It’s my favorite book.”

It comes as all eyes are on his re-run for office and his four major criminal indictments connected to making hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, hoarding classified documents at his Florida residence, and allegedly attempting to overturn the previous presidential election. Trump is fighting civil cases, too.

This week, his bond was reduced to $175 million in a real estate fraud case in the state of New York after Trump’s lawyers claimed it was nearly impossible for him to pay the original bond of $454 million.

The former president also owes another $83 million in a defamation case by author E. Jean Carroll.

Trump’s most recent financial statement for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, showed he had about $294 million in cash or cash equivalents. However, he could gain $3 billion from his social media platform, Truth Social, after shareholders voted on Friday to make the company public. These funds are not expected to be immediately available to pay his fines.

jeez louise he’s grifting off the bible now pic.twitter.com/LbsgnUuJ63 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2024

The Bibles are the latest hustle in Trump’s arsenal, as he has repeatedly tried to sell items amid his legal turmoil. He recently launched a sneaker line and tried to sell T-shirts with his mug shot he took at Fulton County Jail last year.

People on social media reacted negatively to his new venture.

“Trump hawking bibles during holy week… he’s selling God,” one user said.

“I ​​almost spit out my lunch when I heard him say that the Bible was his ‘favorite book’ in the whole wide world,” another person wrote. “Mr. Trump, you might want to try reading it first – especially the parts about protecting the life of the unborn, not lying, and not cheating.”

“Trump is so desperate for cash that he’s hawking MAGA Bibles for Easter,” another person added.” That’s one book you DO NOT sell to raise funds for your campaign.”

Trump has posed with the Bible in the past, notably while he was still in office back in 2020. After police used tear gas to clear peaceful protesters, the former president held up the book in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington for a photo op.