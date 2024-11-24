‘Wearing the Cross When She’s Half Naked’: Kim Kardashian Lingerie Photo Shoot Gets Slammed Among Fans Who Say It’s ‘Beyond Shameful’

It seems that Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMs partnership is under fire for a second time less than a week after the serial businesswoman announced a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.

Initially, critics accused Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian — who are both of Armenian descent — of attempting to emulate the style and aesthetic of Italian icons like Sophia Loren in the promotional imagery for the collaboration between Dolce & Gabbana and SKIMS.

SKIMS owner Kim Kardashian is under fire after posing in lingerie while wearing a Roman Catholic rosary. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

However, the latest backlash centers on Kim wearing a Catholic rosary in a promotional shoot.

In the photo posted on her Instagram, the 44-year-old mother of four is seen wearing white lingerie from the SKIMS and Dolce & Gabbana line. While the rosary is not the focal point of the shoot, its presence drew sharp criticism on social media, with many questioning the appropriateness of pairing a religious symbol with revealing lingerie.

Social media users didn’t hold back in the comment section of The Daily Mail.

“Why is she always wearing the cross when she’s half naked … like wtaf,” one person asked.

Another quipped, “Nothing about you is holy take the rosaries off lol.”

A third commenter stated, “Uhm have you ever done a research on rosary before take a half nude picture with?? That’s beyond shameful of your action!”

Some critics drew comparisons to Madonna, who famously incorporated religious symbols into her provocative fashion choices during the 1980s.

One person wrote in Spanish, “Quizás se inspira de la cantante Madonna,” which translates to “Maybe she was inspired by the singer Madonna.”

Another remarked, “Madonna rocked this look in the 80s but it was a stylish flex,” before adding, “She just blah, lazy and disrespectful. Worse part is she don’t even know she offending millions while trying to be edgy. Just thirsty.”

The backlash extended further, with one user sarcastically asking, “Where is the Holy Water!!??? She needs to be splashed.”

For Catholics, the rosary is a sacred symbol of devotion and prayer. It is traditionally used as a tool to guide worshippers through a meditative sequence of prayers, each bead representing a specific part of the ritual.

Many times, it is used by a Roman Catholic believer to think on significant events in the lives of Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary. A full rosary typically includes 59 beads, divided into five groups, or decades, each containing 10 smaller beads for prayer.

Kim Kardashian, posed in white SKIMS underwear paired with rosary beads, showcasing her washboard abs.



The photos sparked controversy among some social media users, who accused Kim of mocking Catholicism due to the religious symbolism of the rosary beads. pic.twitter.com/PBDuAe7MyJ — The Reporter (@thereportercom) November 24, 2024

This is not the first time Kim has faced criticism for wearing religious symbols.

Following the recent celebration of her 44th birthday, she made headlines for donning the Attallah cross, a large amethyst and diamond pendant famously worn by Princess Diana.

The cross, crafted from gold, silver, and gemstones, was one of Diana’s signature pieces. Kim acquired the pendant in 2023 and wore it to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art+Film Gala on Nov. 2.

Critics accused her of being “obsessed” with wearing items once owned by iconic women who have passed away.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kim styled the cross with a white Gucci gown featuring a plunging neckline, allowing the pendant to rest between her cleavage. Fans labeled the look disrespectful, arguing it reduced a meaningful symbol to a mere accessory.

While there always seems to be controversy swirling around the Kardashians, the partnership with the Italian brand has proved to be wildly successful.

vThe collection officially launched in select stores and on SKIMS.com on Nov. 19. According to Page Six, the website crashed because of the large amount of traffic.

The SKIMS x Dolce & Gabbana collaboration features luxury underwear, described as “curve-enhancing pieces for everyday confidence.” It also features sexy items that could be worn outside like a leopard print body dress that sells for $498.

Despite the backlash, neither Kim Kardashian nor her team has responded to the controversy. Why should they? It seems that controversy has pushed her brand and made her the mega money machine that she is.