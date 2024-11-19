‘I Ain’t Giving You S—t’: Tyrese Threatens to ‘Shoot, Stab, and Kill’ to Keep from Paying ‘Baby Mama No. 1 and 2’ as Nasty Child Support Drama Escalates  

Box-office star Tyrese Gibson recently shared a raw and candid monologue on Instagram, reflecting on his personal journey and current mindset.

The nearly 35-minute post started with a focus on spirituality, as Tyrese expressed his desire to grow closer to God and strengthen his relationship with Jesus Christ.

However, the tone took a sharp turn as he began addressing personal grievances, specifically with the mothers of his two daughters, Samantha Lee and Norma Mitchell.

Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage during the “1992” Los Angeles Premiere at Regal LA Live on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

“I earned this life. I’ll never let nobody make me feel bad about the life I live,” he said. “I’m gonna tell you right now, Baby Mama #1 and 2, if you ain’t learned already, I ain’t giving you s—t. Just like I fought to earn this life, I’m going to fight to keep it.”

Before then, the “Coca-Cola” kid launched into a critique of what he perceives as a troubling pattern among some women. Tyrese accused certain women of leveraging their physical attributes to secure financial stability through relationships with wealthy men.

“You think because you got cleavage, thick legs, thick thighs, you’re gonna be able to hustle your way into life?” he asked.

He warned, “You can go get pregnant by somebody rich and famous, milk that for 18 years, but tits and a— ain’t gonna get you through life. It’ll set you up nicely and get some attention out of it. You ain’t got no mind to hold hands with that body; it’s gonna fade. You ain’t gonna be the hottest chick on the block, and it’s going to be another hot chick on the block, then another hot chick on the block … revolving door. You gonna get ran through like all the rest of them.”

Tyrese most likely was tying this commentary to his ex-wives, reiterating his refusal to share his earnings. While he does not refer directly to ongoing legal disputes, including attempts to extract substantial child support payments, the controversies remain in the air as his relationships have drawn public scrutiny over and over again and are still ongoing.

His first wife, Norma Mitchell, filed a lawsuit in May 2024, accusing him of defamation and exposing private details about her and their 17-year-old daughter Shayla in social media posts.

Their contentious relationship includes a history of lengthy custody and child support battles over Shayla and disputes over spousal support.

Norma once accused Tyrese of child abuse, claiming he “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm, and beat her with the other.”

Tyrese’s second ex-wife, Samantha Lee, has also made headlines, also.

During an August 2024 interview with Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay,” Tyrese accused Lee of breaking their vows.

In September 2024, Samantha filed a lien on Tyrese’s Georgia home, tied to unpaid child support for their 6-year-old daughter, Soraya, and legal fees.

In 2023, on another Instagram Live, he described their relationship as “transactional.”

The Neighborhood Talk shared an excerpt from Tyrese’s most recent livestream, prompting mixed reactions.

Some urged him to pay his child support, with one commenter suggesting, “Just pay those ladies so the number doesn’t keep going up.”

Another quipped, “‘Your honor, I submit item #8263 for video evidence proving Tyrese doesn’t want to pay anything at all’ — their lawyer.”

Others empathized with his stance.

“I don’t blame him. He’s supposed to take care of his children, not the baby mama,” wrote one supporter.

However, critics dismissed his public outbursts with comments like, “Not today, Tyrese, we are not doing this with you,” and “Tyrese is such a bitter baby daddy.”

One person gave him the nickname “CRYrese.”

Tyrese has a history of airing his grievances on social media, especially regarding his tumultuous relationships with Lee, whom he divorced in 2020, and Mitchell, whom he split from in 2009.

He often ties these issues to his daughters, Shayla and Soraya, mostly alleging that their mothers continually create barriers, including preventing him from seeing his children.

During his Instagram Live, Tyrese also reflected on breaking generational curses and overcoming a past shaped by poverty, addiction, and divorce. Despite his current success and an estimated net worth of $6 million, he admitted to feeling like a failure due to his two public divorces.

This vulnerability contrasted with moments where Tyrese flaunted his accomplishments, such as his luxurious mansion and private chef.

The shift in tone seemed to undermine the faith-based message he started with, as he later pivoted to discussing hustle and ambition. He shared advice from a purported billionaire acquaintance who reportedly told him not to help the poor — though it remains unclear whether Tyrese embraces this mindset. He emphasized that hustle, not talent or education, has been the key to his success.

Ultimately, Tyrese made it clear that his ex-wives will not “hustle” him. “

“Ain’t nobody gonna take this. I’m gonna shoot, stab, and kill over mine,” he said, adding, I’m gonna protect this bottom line at all cost. I’ve earned it and I’m gonna protect it. I’m gonna protect it as hard as I’ve earned it.”

While some saw the video as another example of Tyrese’s online rants, others interpreted it as a raw glimpse into his personal struggles and determination to defend what he believes he’s worked hard to achieve.

“AUTHENTICITY IN IT’S RAREST FORM….Blessings & More Blessings My Luv….NEVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF,” one fan said on his Instagram profile.

Whether his public airing of grievances will help or hinder his cause remains to be seen.