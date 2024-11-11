‘Help Him Out Rather Than Clowning’: Snoop Dogg Under Fire as Outraged Fans Blast Him for ‘Bullying’ Hefty Rapper Who Needs to ‘Put Down the Chicken Wings’

Up-and-coming rapper Dave Blunts has fans ready to go to bat for him — even if that means going up against Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg found himself in hot water after he was called out for comments he had made, trolling Blunts about his weight following a viral performance by the new artist.

Last week, Blunts, 23, performed his viral song “The Cup” in front of a sold-out crowd in Los Angeles.

Video clips show the new artist enthused and taking in the moment as the packed house screams the words to his song. In one clip circulating on social media, Blunts is seen seated on a chair while performing. Due to his cult following, the videos gained significant attention, including catching the eye of iconic rapper Snoop Dogg.

The Dogg in Hot Water: Snoop Dogg Called Out for Fat-Shaming Fellow Rap Artist Dave Blunts (Photos: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; @iluvyoudaveblunts/Instagram)

Any new rapper would be thrilled to have Snoop acknowledge their music, let alone share their performance. However, many felt Snoop’s reaction and remarks toward Blunt’s performance were fat-shaming.

“We’ll put down the chicken wings and Tata chips Nefew and that chair gone break soon get to the end of the cup,” Snoop said in the caption of his Instagram post.

While several comments on the post kept the same mean-spirited, shaming dynamic toward Blunts’ and his size, many were disappointed that the rapper facilitated the mean energy.

“This ain’t cool unc,” said one person. Followed by another who responded to Snoop, “help him out rather than clowning.”

A fan suggested Snoop and the other trolls take a chance to learn more about the rising rapper.

“Did a little deep dive on his account and he’s a super chill guy. Definitely does not deserve to be made fun of. Snoop will end up collabbing with him for sure. @iluvyoudaveblunts <——- good guy,” they said.

One follower chimed in with the perception of that video being a call for help. “We watching this man sing about ending his self. Somebody encourage this man to get a therapist and a trainer. He’s very talented and we tired of losing talented people too early. I wanna see more black men get old bruh.”

Blunts shared his own post about his “first performance” on his Instagram with a quirky message stating prior to going on stage, he was “about to have a nervous breakdown.”

The performance clip and Snoop’s comment made their way to X, and people still weren’t fans of Snoop’s shady, shaming comment.

One person acknowledged Snoop’s sideways post as bullying. “Sh-t lowkey sad because I like dave blunts and he’s actually making fun music lol. Can’t hate on the music so they hate on his looks. Wonder how much more great art we would have if people didn’t feel the need to bully every single person that’s trying.”

Shit lowkey sad because I like dave blunts and he’s actually making fun music lol. Can’t hate on the music so they hate on his looks. Wonder how much more great art we would have if people didn’t feel the need to bully every single person that’s trying https://t.co/4NCh2ZPSRz — Kai 🤍 (@soulpaints) November 10, 2024 @soulpaints

Another X user had a question for every one body-shaming in the comments. “Oh these quotes. Why are yall so mean to fat people???”

Oh these quotes. Why are yall so mean to fat people??? https://t.co/oevQV0gpt9 — The Black Alana J. 🫦🚺 (@AlanaJ___) November 10, 2024 @AlanaJ___

A third person attempted to stop the cruel comments by sharing a video for reference of Blunts’ performing before taking a seat.

The Iowa native began going viral at the age of 15, sharing funny anime-influenced images and videos of himself. However, his fandom grew when he was 18 when he began making music. Fans love his outlandish songs with lyrics that left his DM’s full of messages begging him to prove it from his fans. One of his first viral hits, “Hospital Bed,” included crazy bars about his risqué behavior with a nurse. Blunts kicked the wildness up a notch by sharing a video of him recording the actual song from a hospital bed.

Blunts spoke with Complex earlier this summer with the June release of his album, “Well Dude Here’s My Thing.”

“People still think I’m bullshi**ing, but this s–t is real,” he says. “I keep all the receipts.”

“My favorite things to rap about are women, my friends, traumatic experiences, and controversial topics,” he stated in his last apology about the content of his music, “Anytime I play my music for anybody, I’m just like, ‘Hey, man, I just want to let you know, I be saying some crazy s–t. I don’t know what’s wrong with me. And I’m sorry.’”