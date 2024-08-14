‘For the First Time, He Is Not the Best’: Fans Race to Deion Sanders’ Defense After Shannon Sharpe Claims Prime Is Feeling the Pressure After Press Conference Blow Ups, Prime Hits Back

University of Colorado head coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders became a major topic of conversation in the sports world after the Super Bowl champion talked down to media members at an Aug. 9 news conference.

“I’m not doing nothing with CBS. Next question. It ain’t got nothing to do with you,” the former professional football and baseball player told Denver-based CBS Sports reporter Eric Christensen.

Shannon Sharpe faces backlash from fans for his criticism of Deion Sanders blowing off a reporter at a press conference. (Photos: Nightcap/YouTube; WFAA/YouTube)

“It’s above that,” Sanders continued. “It ain’t got nothing to do with you. I got love for you. I appreciate you. I respect you. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. They know what they did.”

He added, “I got love for you but what they did was foul.”

It seems he was reacting to a recent article on CBSSports.com, which ranked Sanders as the second-worst coach in the Big 12 Conference. Coach Prime only topped Kenny Dillingham of Arizona State University on the list.

The outlet stated, “Sanders’ first season as an FBS coach started with a bang, but ended with six straight losses. He’s generated buzz and excitement by talking a big game and collecting strong transfer talent. But the foundation has cracks — see the offensive line for one example — as the Buffaloes transition to the Big 12 and face another tough schedule.”

Many fans and pundits speculated Sanders’ low placement on those CBS Sports rankings sparked his abrasive reaction at the press conference. “Nightcap” host Shannon Sharpe was among the talking heads to share their takes on Sanders’ viral exchange with Christensen.

“This is new to Time … Since he’s been playing sports, he’s always been the best, always been told he was the best,” Sharpe said about Sanders during a “Nightcap” segment. “For the first time, he’s not the best.”

Like Coach Prime’s remarks about CBS, Sharpe’s commentary on the interaction generated discourse online. Many YouTube commenters sided with Sanders over his fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“This issue was NOT about his low ranking. Several outlets have him low. They did last year too. Please dig deeper – that’s yo boy, Shannon, give him a call!” one YouTube user suggested.

Another person wrote, “I like Shannon but he is wrong. He did the same thing to Ray Lewis. If Shannon was in that situation, Deion would’ve protected him. Sad thing is Shannon is very sensitive when people speak negative about him.”

Other people brought up a CBS Sports article covering Colorado defensive back and Deion’s son, Shilo Sanders, filing for bankruptcy because of an $11 million debt. Someone on YouTube commented, “I’m pretty sure it had to do with Shilo not the rankings. Research team needs to do better.”

While Sharpe insisted the coaching rankings were the reason for Deion Sanders refusing to answer a question from CBS, another theory emerged that got a co-sign from the two-sport legend. On3’s Phillip Dukes claimed Sanders was upset over a failed partnership with CBS.

“I’ll say this. There was a project between [CBS and Sanders] that one person did their part and was vulnerable enough to say, ‘Hey, you know what, I’m gonna share this with you,'” Dukes mentioned in a YouTube video.

He also stated, “The other faction, said company, without notice or without saying anything, after all of this time and effort was put into something, basically said, ‘Nah, this ain’t a good look for us right now.’”

According to Dukes, there was an “abuse of trust” between Deion Sanders and the potential partner. Sanders told another writer, Sean Keeler, at the conference from the Denver Post, “Oh you don’t like us, man why do you do this to yourself?”

The two had a brief back and forth as Prime pushed Keeler to explain why he’s always on “attack” mode. “It would be hard for me to really engage in someone I don’t like or something I don’t like. I’m just asking why? Like why? What did I do?” he stated.

Keeler, who covered the Buffaloes regularly, responded, “Gotta pay the bills.” Though Prime still refused to answer his two-part question about football. Keeler reportedly hasn’t been a big fan of Coach Prime’s arrival in December 2022.

After Dukes shared a link to his explanation video on X, Sanders reposted it with a comment.

“Thank u my brother for keeping some things unspoken. We love it when they ASSume. Lolololol. The insanity is better than ‘Sanford & Son’ at times,” Sanders posted on Aug. 12. “Keep up the outstanding reporting and keeping it [100 emoji]. Relationships in this business is everything. God bless my brother.”

After hearing the full breakdown, one person added, “Trust is why he left JSU. Not the money. He loved JSU and the people of Jackson. But the lies, the jealousy, the of the ex-President. Trust is why he’s not leaving CU. Prime trusted that CU would eventually have the money, and they came through. He doesn’t need the headache of another Power4 school.”

Sanders took over the head coaching position for the Colorado Buffaloes football team in December 2022. His current win/loss record with Colorado stands at 4-8 after one season.

Before making the jump to University of Colorado Boulder, Sanders controlled the reigns for the Jackson State Tigers. Coach Prime finished at the HBCU with a 27–6 record between 2020 and 2022.

The former Atlanta Falcons player appeared on an episode of Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast in Dec. 2022, where the eight-time Pro Bowler called Sharpe his football “brother.” In return, Shannon defended Sanders’ polarizing decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado.

“One thing I know for sure is you’re gonna have my back, but you’re a straight shooter. If I’m wrong, you’re gonna tell me. First of all, you’re gonna call me first,” Sanders said. Then Sharpe responded, “I’m gonna call you first. I ain’t gonna say it publicly. I’m gonna call you.”

Added pressure on Sanders could also be from becoming a granddad after his daughter, Deiondra Sanders, welcomed her first child earlier this week.