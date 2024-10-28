‘She Enjoys Humiliating the Man’: Martha Stewart’s Ex-Husband Reportedly ‘Furious’ Over Her Cheating Bombshells In Documentry, Claims He’s a ‘Private’ Person

Media icon Martha Stewart has never been one to shy away from the spotlight — or controversy. But her former husband, Andrew Stewart, apparently hates being in a headline.

Now, with the release of a new Netflix documentary on Martha’s life, titled “Martha,” set to premiere on Oct. 30, reports are saying the notable chef’s ex is fuming after details about the dissolution of their marriage were brought to light.

Now new reports are claiming sources close to Andrew, the normally private person, is “furious” that his and Martha’s past relationship has been thrust back into public eye, especially with the bombshell revelation that she cheated on him being a zinger in the film’s trailer.

Martha and Andrew’s story started out like a scene from a classic romance: they met on a blind date in 1961, got married, and were seemingly happy for years. The Yale college student had impressed her with his yellow Mercedes. The two had one daughter, Alexis, born in 1965, and built a family.

“I had never been in a Mercedes before. We went out to dinner. He was very polite and handsome, and he had traveled a lot. It was exciting to me,” Martha explained in the documentary reported by The Blast.

She described Andrew as “a sophisticated young man,” adding that “he had an American Express card, which was a very big deal in those days. And he was just intriguing and playful and nice. By the end of dinner, I was madly in love.”

They spent their honeymoon in Europe where reality set in for 19-year-old Martha at the time. She met a handsome man while at a cathedral in Florence, Italy, which she described as a “romantic place.”

“It was unlike anything I had ever experienced. An expansive dome. So beautiful and paintings all around you,” Martha stated, noting that the two were both emotional. “It was like nothing I had ever done before. And so why not kiss a stranger?”

Martha continued, “It was neither naughty nor unfaithful. It was just emotional at the moment. That’s how I looked at it. And it was exciting because, I mean, it was a very emotional place. I wish we could all experience such an evening.”

However, her marriage to Andrew eventually unraveled, leading to a separation in 1987 and a final divorce in 1990.

Despite their split, Andrew continued to have a successful career in publishing, currently serving as publisher emeritus at Fieldstone Publishing, a company known for its focus on nature and sustainability.

That is how Andrew would like for his reputation in the public to read. The documentary, however, reveals a darker side of their relationship.

Martha believed Andrew had multiple affairs during the marriage and a few “different girlfriends” because “he was unsatisfied at home.”

In one candid moment from the trailer, she advises young women on infidelity, stating, “If you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s—t. Get out of that marriage.”

Martha’s advice takes on personal significance because Andrew allegedly cheated on her with her former assistant, Robyn Fairclough, who was 21 years his junior — the major betrayal that ultimately ended their 29-year marriage.

When asked in the documentary if she herself ever had an affair, Martha, the first female self-made billionaire in America, didn’t hesitate to respond.

“Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that,” she admitted before adding yet another layer to the complex narrative of their marriage.

Andrew’s reaction to this public airing of their history has reportedly been vocalized to people in his close circle.

News Nation Now’s Paula Froelich reports that Andrew, along with other family members, feel like Martha’s revelations are intrusive, saying he is “furious” about being dragged into her latest chapter.

“Neighbors of Andy and his children say the publisher is furious as he is very private and feels he’s dragged into the drama … again,” Froelich wrote.

Part of the issue is that Martha continues to keep talking about the failed union and how mean he was in the marriage.

In a 2008 interview, she described Andrew as “creepy” and went so far as to call him “a d-ck in many ways” due to his behavior toward her, both emotionally and financially.

These comments only add fuel to the fire for Andrew, who likely wants to keep his personal life just that — personal.

After his split from Martha, Andrew married again, though that marriage also ended in divorce.

He is now married to Shyla Nelson Stewart, the current president and CEO of Fieldstone Publishing.

As for Martha, she has continued to embrace her public life with a revamped career that celebrates her friendship with rapper Snoop Dogg. The “Gin and Juice” star seems to have her back against anyone who has anything negative to say about her but has not spoken out about her ex publicly. Still, fans online are not happy with her public revelation.

Despite Andrew’s disapproval of Martha’s doc, many have given good reviews.

“The #MarthaStewart documentary is absolutely fascinating. I really love Martha and think she’s a trailblazer in her industry. Did you watch it?” one person tweeted.

Another said, “Glad to hear that life turned out well for Andrew. Martha fell in love with his Mercedes, American Express card, and handsome looks.”

With “Martha” set to premiere soon, it seems Andrew’s past relationship with the lifestyle queen is far from buried, much to his dismay.