‘He Needs To Be Dragged Out Into the Streets and Finished Off’: LeBron James Fans Slam Trump Supporter for ‘Disgusting’ Comment About LeBron’s Daughter

Donald Trump once again has the title of president of the United States after beating out Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. The news has been difficult for many to process, including celebrities who have since shared their reactions online.

Basketball icon LeBron James is one of those celebrities who — after previously endorsing Harris — has taken to his Instagram to reflect on what many felt was a devastating outcome.

Trump supporter gets ripped by LeBron James fans for “disgusting” comment about his daughter Zhuri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Nov. 6, the Los Angeles Lakers player posted a photo of him on the court holding his 10-year-old daughter Zhuri James and giving her a kiss on the cheek as she enjoys an ice cream cone.

In the caption, James wrote, “HEAVY ON MY HEART & MIND THIS AM MY PRINCESS [princess emoji]!! PROMISE TO PROTECT YOU WITH EVERYTHING I HAVE AND MORE!! WE DONT NEED THEIR HELP!”

In the comments of the post, James received a lot of love but of course, there was some criticism as well — which would be expected when reacting to a political subject. But, one person in particular made a disrespectful comment that had other fans in an uproar.

Writing from an anonymous account the person said, “LeBron wants his daughter to be able to get raw dogged without consequence TRUMP 2028.”

Reposting the comment on Twitter, a fan said, “This comment was so weird.”

This comment was so weird pic.twitter.com/BHB62nu6Jh — RICHEST OPP (@ebk_hb) November 6, 2024

“He needs to be dragged out into the streets and finished off,” said a second person. A third wrote, “Disgusting” and a fourth said, “trump supporters are in a cult… they always find a way to bring him up, it’s not normal.”

James shared an endorsement video on Oct. 31 for Harris on his Instagram and later explained his decision to the media behind his support for Harris.

“I wanted to make sure it was seen, heard, and heard with force,” he told Fox News. “Having a daughter, having a wife, having a mother and things of that nature, what (Harris) believes in when it comes to women’s rights that’s what the future with my kids and where I see our country should be. I feel like that endorsement is only right. I mean, come on – you guys know me. It damn sure wasn’t going the other way.”

The NBA star has three children with his high school sweetheart Savannah James, whom he’s been married to since 2013. In addition to their daughter Zhuri, they also have two sons Bryce James, 17, and their 20-year-old son Bronny James, the latter of whom plays in the NBA next to his dad.