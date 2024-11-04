‘SAD… Nothing Else to Say’: Serena Williams’ Glam Look Slammed By Fans Who Say ‘Face Lightening’ and Filler Leave Her Looking ‘Like a Completely Different Human’ 

Once again, tennis icon-turned-entrepreneur Serena Williams is facing public scrutiny over her appearance. After posting a selfie on social media, critics are claiming that the Olympian no longer looks like herself, suggesting either she has had work down or that she is leaning too heavily into Eurocentric beauty standards.

Dressed in all-black with a wheat blonde wig, Williams is seen staring into the camera with her face on a tilt. The angle and the contour of her makeup slims out her face and defines her jawline.

Williams captioned the photo, “On my last trip to LA, I had to do my makeup in a rush on the flight. I think it turned out ok. I’ve got a wynning look! @wyn.”

Tennis icon Serena Williams gets pushback online with many saying she does not look like herself. (Photo: Instagram/ @serenawilliams)

Shortly after she posted, the disapproving comments started to flood in.

“Serena, love… u now look like a completely different human!” one person wrote.

Another said, “Please stop!!! Embrace who you are ARE as a beautiful black woman. Stop with the face lightning, the filler and the blonde wigs.”

A third comment read, “That’s Just Sad, Beautiful Hershey Chocolate Sister & Now Look, I’m Disgusted” while someone else agreed, commenting, “You should lean into your nature features, complexion, and hair.”

One comment surmised hundreds of sentiments, writing, “SAD…….nothing else to say.”

This is not the first time that she has faced criticism regarding her makeup choices. Oftentimes, the critique centers around her use of foundations and shades that some perceive as being too light for her natural tone.

Others have suggested that she has even lightened her skin, though the mother of two has never confirmed or denied it but did a classy clapback to those who said she had surgery in August 2024, posting on social media, “100% real … forehead to toe … lol.”

Discourse has even stated that her use of lighter makeup is an attempt to conform to societal ideals of beauty that favor lighter skin tones and to blend in for her white husband, Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and the father of her daughters.

Supporters of Williams argue that her makeup choices should not be overly criticized, emphasizing her influence and advocacy for body positivity and self-acceptance.

Even some in the latest post encouraged her not to pay attention to the haters.

“Rena keep doing you,let the hater’s hate, you are an independent, strong, beautiful black woman, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” one person wrote.

She has been very public about how hard she has worked to get back into shape after having her last daughter in 2023.

Oftentimes, Williams has shown herself on Instagram trying to squeeze into a designer skirt. Fans have watched and enjoyed her Valentino denim journey, rooting for her and sometimes even telling her to just go buy another size.

Dedicated to fitness, she emerged during the US Open wearing a midriff outfit, content with her work to get to the size she is most comfortable.

Ultimately, this ongoing conversation about Williams’ makeup ping pongs between disapproval and rave reviews. While the chatter is loud, the Compton native is paying it no mind, promoting her brand and continuing to make strides in fashion and beauty.