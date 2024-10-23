‘Pure Trash!’: Kim Kardashian’s Shocking Toilet Flick Sparks Outrage from Fans Who Say Socialite Is ‘Desperate for Attention’

It looks like Kim Kardashian is following in the steps of her big sister Kourtney Kardashian — and a number of other celebrities — after a shocking photo of the SKIMS founder surfaced online.

A photo of Kim using the bathroom was posted on Oct. 21, along with a series of other flicks, by her close friend Tracey Romulus as a birthday dedication post. In celebration of her 44th birthday, Kim reposted the photo of her sitting on a white toilet with her leather pants pulled down, smiling at the camera.

In a post on her Instagram story, Kim thanked Romulus for catching her behind the scenes toilet photo writing, “and the best bts pics.”

Kim Kardashian gets slammed over shocking photo of her using the toilet. (Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram)

Some of Kim‘s supporters found the picture funny and cute, including one that said, “girl that was my favorite one.”

Herself even commented on Romulus’ dedication post on her Instagram page saying, “OMG these pics! It’s the peeing one for me lol LOVE YOU forever your ride or die.”

However, other people failed to find anything appealing about Kim’s picture.

“She’s trash! Just bc she has money doesn’t mean she’s not pure trash!” someone wrote in a Reddit thread after the photos circulated online.

Another said, “Desperate for attention now that she’s mid 40s.”

A similar photo of the eldest of the Kardashian siblings, Kourtney Kardashian, caught flak when her husband, Travis Barker, decided to share a photo of her taking a leak for her 45th birthday earlier this year in April.

Kim Kardashian reposted a photo of herself sitting on a toilet months after her sister Kourtney was caught on the toilet. (Photos: @kimkardashian/Instagram; @travisbarker/Instagram; pagesix/Instagram)

The fan wrote, “She probably did this knowing all the rage / attention it brought when Kourt did the same thing with Travis.”

In response to the photo one other wrote, “SKIBIDI TOILET is totally making a lot of sense now hbd queen..”

“SKIBIDI TOILET” is the name engraved on a necklace gifted to Kim by her 11-year-old daughter, North West. The back of the necklace left a short but loving message saying,” Love North. 10/21/24.”

North West gifts Kim Kardashian a diamond necklace engraved with ‘Skibidi Toilet’ for her birthday 😂 pic.twitter.com/bucoPg6J8K — CelebRapInsider 🎤🎧 (@CelebRapInsider) October 22, 2024

“Because you love Skibidi Toilet,” said North in a video to which her mom said, “I do?”

North insisted, “Yes.”

“Skibidi Toilet” is an upcoming series being created about animated disembodied toilet heads going into a fictional war.

It also dons the same name of a viral video from game and content creator Alexey Gerasimov, who records his live games on his YouTube channel titled, ‘DaFuq!? Boom!'” Gerasimov shared a video of a head coming out of a toilet singing a pop mix on Feb. 7, 2023, which now has 208,774,006 views and counting.

Kim and Kourtney are not the only celebrities who have gotten a picture taken of them on the toilet.

Billie Eilish, Winnie Harlow, Amy Schumer, and Halle Berry have also gotten caught in bathroom flicks while on the toilet.