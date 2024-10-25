‘Huge Mistake’: Gabrielle Union’s New Look Has Fans Urging Her to Leave Her Cheekbones Alone After Drastic ‘Change’ Causes More Uproar

Gabrielle Union has continued to look like her beautiful ageless self to some, but for others she is beginning to look too cosmetically enhanced.

The 51-year-old recently stepped out at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 19 and was accompanied by her former NBA player husband Dwyane Wade. Wearing a strapless, midnight purple sequined dress, and some blinging jewelry on her neck and wrist, Union certainly dazzled up the red carpet.

Actor Gabrielle Union sparks conversation about cosmetic surgery after recent red carpet event. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram.)

But some fans noticed that in a few of Union’s photos her cheekbones were looking much more defined than usual. Initially many would think that was a good thing, but some thought the opposite.

One person caught on to comments that were being said about Union on the Daily Mail’s page and decided to make Union aware on her Instagram page.

They wrote, “People don’t think you are slaying @dailymail they are laughing at the change in your face calling you the joker sorry girl.”

One fan who made the “joker” comment on Daily Mail’s page said, “I call it the “real housewives” syndrome. Sad. It takes the beautiful and makes it into a mundane cookie cutter joker mask instead. These beautiful women are removing the uniqueness that makes us know them and see them as beautiful. Like Shanna Twain. And so many others.”

Others began guessing which cosmetic procedures she may have had to create the depth in her cheek bones.

One person assumed she got a buccal fat removal, which, according to John Hopkins Medicine, Buccal “is an elective plastic surgery procedure to remove fat in the lower cheek, which gives the bottom part of the face a narrower shape and emphasizes the cheekbones and jawline.”

The person wrote, “Huge mistake going with the buccal fat removal at her age. At 51, no doubt she is seeing signs of aging as she heads into menopause but this was not the answer. Your face naturally loses fat as we age, and the idea is to keep it not get rid of it. The only person who looks better with this procedure is Zoe Kravitz. No one else!’

Someone else suggested that Union had a different procedure done. They said, “That doesn’t look like buccal fat removal, that looks like an aggressive thread lift.

Twas a good night https://t.co/Y8mwrmdVAm — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 21, 2024

As many have commented, Demi Moor had the same look a couple years ago, and had to have corrective surgery to sort it out. She’s naturally pretty, and minimal work done would have been fine. When you go too aggressive, there’s a risk you will get botched results, and this is a classic example. She’ll need to get it corrected now.”

This is one of the many times Union has been criticized for her looks. In the recent past, fans have said that her face looks “puffy” and that it looked like she had “fillers.” The rumors aren’t anything that Union has acknowledged or confirmed as of yet.

But she’s previously stated that she’s not afraid of a little cosmetic experimentation. She told Harper’s Bazaar in a June interview, “I’ve tried all kinds of sh-t. Some things don’t work—like, my body absorbs Botox like Skittles, so that’s not really an option for me, because it doesn’t last. What I love more than anything are PRP facials, when they extract your blood and then put it back into your skin. I’m open.”