‘Why Would She Do This to Her Face’: Fans Say Gabrielle Union’s Drastic Transformation Has Left Her ‘Ruined’ and Demand Actress ‘Take the Filler Out’

Gabrielle Union‘s face card may never decline, but fans fear the funds are running low.

Union recently appeared alongside her husband, Dwyane Wade, on the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. While she dazzled in a purple sequined Elie Saab gown, her face caused a stir.

The 51-year-old actress seemed to have some startling alterations in the cheekbone area, making her otherwise flawless face look odd. Large indentions covered her face, creating an overly made-up or surgically altered appearance.

Fashion Bomb Daily shared several images of Union and Wade on the carpet, and fans in the comments were split between concern and confusion over what was going on with Union’s face.

Actor Gabrielle Union sparks conversation about cosmetic surgery after recent red carpet event. (Photo:@gabunion/Instagram

“Why would she do this to her face? I am devastated,” said one follower. “Ruined her face,” expressed another.

One person hoped an overzealous makeup artist was to blame. “I hope that a really sharp cheek contour and not buccal fat removal.” This follower blamed the artist from the start, “This contour is crazy. MUA is wrong for this.”

Another fan commented, “Gabb looking like that villainous from Ducktales.” And this person chimed in with with a comparison, “Why did she mess with her face she looks like the mom off the have and have nots now.”

“Need to take the fillers out,” directed one Instagram user, while another flat-out asked, “What Happened. To. Her. Face.”

Several other comments referred to the “The Perfect Find” actress as having a “cat-lady face” and telling the actress she was “going out sad.”

Union’s appearance has been the topic of conversation lately, leaving fans questioning if botched fillers or a heavy-handed makeup artist is to blame.

In August, ABS previously covered fans reacting to Union’s puffy face while cheering on Simone Biles and the USA women’s gymnastics team in Paris at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Once again, there were accusations of “bad filler jobs,” “playing with her face,” or succumbing to the “pressure to always look young in Hollywood.” Fans also noted that the images and videos Union posts on her personal social media never raise eyebrows, and she always looks “normal.”

While Hollywood’s pressures could cause anyone to obsess over a youthful look, Union’s longtime fans are pleading with her not to fall for it. However, the actress has never admitted to receiving any facial fillers or cosmetic work.

In June, Harpers Bazaar spoke with the mother of one about the pressures of aging in the entertainment industry and how she was handling it.

“I’m the last person to be judging anybody for what they do for their bodies, and how they live their lives,” she responded when asked about plastic surgery and injectables. “Again, if you like it, I love it. I used to be more judgy, and then it’s like, Who gives a sh-t? I think it’s also about educating yourself more on finding people who have the aesthetic that you’re looking for. I used to want to look like other people when I was young, but now I want to look like myself.

When asked if she had ever gone under the knife, the actress stated she prefers a more natural route.

“For myself, I’ve tried all kinds of sh-t. Some things don’t work — like, my body absorbs Botox like Skittles, so that’s not really an option for me, because it doesn’t last. What I love more than anything are PRP facials, when they extract your blood and then put it back into your skin,” she said.

During the interview, Union also expressed her affinity for the knowledge she has gained from aging. She shared some of those tips in a recent TikTok, offering up advice to women in their 30s.

“Time isn’t running out, it’s not,” Union confirmed. “It feels like it is. If you look at social media, oh my God, you’re running out of time. It’s not. It’s not. Other people will make you feel like you’re running out of time because they want everyone to do what they’re doing so they feel better about their choices. There’s no race, like there’s no checkered flag at the end of life where they’re like, ‘She did it all!'”

She then encouraged the women to enjoy their lives and go live.

“Travel. Tell people how you really feel,” she continued. “Don’t lie to your therapist, and be OK to not be OK, and be OK with missing out because staying in is more fun.”